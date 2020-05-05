Reno Little Theater airs virtual May Day 24-Hour Play Fest

Three theaters, Brüka, Good Luck Macbeth and Reno Little Theater, have been providing creative, fun and entertaining content throughout the pandemic via their youtube channel, GhostLight TV. This past weekend, RLT aired more live theater to the Reno-Sparks audience and beyond through their May Day 24-Hour Virtual Play Fest.

The festival began Saturday evening and involved local writers, directors and actors who presented six fully-formed short plays to audiences online, all written, directed, rehearsed and performed over a 24-hour period. On Sunday, the actors and directors rehearsed and prepared for a performance that was streamed live on GhostLight TV that night. This production gave the audience a unique chance to see plays that didn’t exist the night before.

The event was a peek into the entire creative process — the writing, the casting, the auditioning, the directing and the rehearsing — of a theater production from start to finish, delivered digitally and driven by the directive that Nevadans stay at home.

Reno Little Theater produced this same festival last December at their brick and mortar theater space. The experience was so positively received that the theater decided to give it another go to help raise funds during the COVID-19 outbreak. These plays were unlike any the audience had seen before.

The entire experience is still available for audiences to view at GhostLight TV’s YouTube Channel . The theater would love viewers to consider a donation to RLT’s Annual fund or GhostLight Theater’s fund.