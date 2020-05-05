fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Reno Little Theater airs virtual May Day 24-Hour Play Fest
Entertainment

Reno Little Theater airs virtual May Day 24-Hour Play Fest

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Reno Little Theater's Virtual 24-Hour Play Fest
Reno Little Theater's Virtual 24-Hour Play Fest

Three theaters, Brüka, Good Luck Macbeth and Reno Little Theater, have been providing creative, fun and entertaining content throughout the pandemic via their youtube channel, GhostLight TV.  This past weekend, RLT aired more live theater to the Reno-Sparks audience and beyond through their May Day 24-Hour Virtual Play Fest. 

The festival began Saturday evening and involved local writers, directors and actors who presented six fully-formed short plays to audiences online, all written, directed, rehearsed and performed over a 24-hour period. On Sunday, the actors and directors rehearsed and prepared for a performance that was streamed live on GhostLight TV that night. This production gave the audience a unique chance to see plays that didn’t exist the night before.

The event was a peek into the entire creative process — the writing, the casting, the auditioning, the directing and the rehearsing — of a theater production from start to finish, delivered digitally and driven by the directive that Nevadans stay at home.

Reno Little Theater produced this same festival last December at their brick and mortar theater space. The experience was so positively received that the theater decided to give it another go to help raise funds during the COVID-19 outbreak.  These plays were unlike any the audience had seen before. 

The entire experience is still available for audiences to view at  GhostLight TV’s YouTube Channel .  The theater would love viewers to consider a donation to RLT’s Annual fund or GhostLight Theater’s fund.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Day 26 – Dania Hall

Local theaters suspend productions

REVIEW: “Noises Off!” at Good Luck Macbeth

REVIEW: “Improv Olympix” at Good Luck Macbeth

REVIEW: “Murder on the Orient Express” at Reno...

Reno Little Theater’s One Day Play Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend