Reno Little Theater’s One Day Play Festival

Image: Reno Little Theater.

On a Friday night in early December, five writers were given a prompt and told to get to work. Over the course of the next 24 hours, a team of actors, directors, and stage techs also got to work to produce five brand new plays.

Each play was required to follow the theme “Jolly Christmas,” and include the line, “Santa lights the menorah,” and a roll of wrapping paper as a prop. The outcomes varied significantly and watching the array of performances was highly entertaining.



The creativity that was shown through this project was inspiring. Each play was so different; it was interesting to see what each team would come up with given the same restrictions. The variety also allowed for the resulting plays to offer something for everybody.



Some feedback for future events would be to announce the title of each play before starting. There was an announcer at the beginning of the show, but I would’ve preferred if the emcee would’ve come out in between each play. This would also help the awkwardness of the set changes in the dark. However, I still thoroughly enjoyed the show and am looking forward to the next edition.



The team at Reno Little Theater wants to host more events like the One Day Play Festival, and your support would help them. Visit www.renolittletheater.org to keep up with events and learn more.



Play 1: The Season of Giving

Written by Ryan Costello

Directed by Doug Carreon

Stage Manager: Jayna Orchard

Setting: a living room, Christmas morning

Cast

Tara Rispin as Megan

Amy Gianos as Shelly

Roni Ellison as Caitlin

Kirk Gardner as Mika

Play 2: Elf’s Trying to Make a Play for Santa

Written by Angie Green

Directed by Melina Hollinger

Stage Manager: Jonothon Gastelo

Setting: North Pole, present day

Cast

Andrew Nielson as Elfo

John Snelgrove as Noot

Madeline Bennett as Lollipop

Play 3: Let It Snow

Written by Lyric Burt and Taylor Wilson

Directed by James Mardock

Stage Manager: Jenna Talbott

Setting: a mental health facility, Christmas Eve

Cast

Jeff Chamberlin as Chuck

Regg Davidson as Orderly/Dave

Emilie Meyer as Christina

Judy Davis Rounds as Sally

La Ronda Etheridge as Anita Laurie

Play 4: Jolly Holliday

Written by Pan Pantoja

Directed by Keith Roberts

Stage Manager: Carver Goldstein

Setting: a nondescript black room

Cast

Bob Ives as Mr. Holliday

Daniel Shaver as Jolly

Darcy Lenardson as Santa Clause

Play 5: The Christmas Crowd

Written by Anna Christine

Directed by Ryan Corrigan

Stage Manager: Katie Proctor

Setting: a sidewalk, present day

Cast