‘The Book of Will’ at Bruka is a tale about saving a legacy

Bruka Theater’s newest production of “The Book of Will” may please both fans of Shakespeare and those unfamiliar with his work. The play follows a group of friends who decide to publish a collection of Shakespeare’s original work in the wake of fake copies being mass-produced.

The task isn’t as simple as it seems since a lot of Shakeapeare’s work was burned in a fire, and gaining rights is proving to be a nightmare. Couple that with the personal turmoil of each character, and you have a recipe for an entertaining and heartwarming show.

The acting in a production centered around William Shakespeare needs to be of a high standard. Fortunately, the actors in Bruka’s production exceeded all standards. The performances transcended the audience experience from feeling like one’s watching a play to actually being there in the 1600s with this group of friends.

The costume design was also beautiful. Each outfit had a lot of care and attention put into it, with intricate details further selling the time period. The set dressing was standard, but I was impressed by the publishing house props.

The only downside for me was the lengthy monologue that was performed after intermission. It seemed like it would never end, and with it centering around such a grim topic I found myself eager for the story to move on.

Besides that, I found “The Book of Will” a nearly perfect show. It excited my inner literary nerd. While the show had its dark moments, the little bits of comedy sprinkled throughout always landed big with the audience. See the show and allow yourself to be fully immersed in the roller coaster of emotions that is “The Book of Will.”

Details

Web: https://www.bruka.org/

Written by: Lauren Gunderson

Directed by: Stacy Spain

Evening Show Dates: 3/13(A), 3/14, 3/15, 3/16, 3/20, 3/21, 3/22 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 3/10, 3/17* @ 2 PM

Tickets