‘Kinky Boots’ at Bruka delights with drag, music, dance

By Kylie Burns

“Kinky Boots” at Bruka Theater follows the story of Charlie who recently inherited his father’s shoe factory. Business isn’t booming and Charlie wants to cut his losses and sell out, but he also doesn’t want to let down all the employees who rely on the factory for their livelihood.

It isn’t until Charlie meets Lola, a drag queen with a killer right hook, when he decides to add a new shoe line in a last ditch effort to save the business. He brings Lola in to help design high heel boots specialized for men’s feet.

This musical is the perfect choice for the end of Pride Month and beginning of Artown. The show isn’t interactive, but audience members wore their brightest boots to feel part of the heartwarming story taking place on stage.

While the show was a fun time, there was microphone feedback about every other line that would distract the audience from fully diving into the story. Also, the set design wasn’t ideal for certain audience members. Depending on where you’re seated, you may have scenes taking place directly behind you. I was in one of these seats (to the left if facing the stage), and at certain points I gave up trying to turn my neck a full 180 degrees and settled on just listening to the scene take place.

The backup drag dancers were one of the highlights of the show. The choreography was fun and the costume changes made it exciting everytime the group would take to the stage. While the actors playing Charlie and Lola had incredible singing voices and acting chops, other cast members struggled with their solos and didn’t stand up to the standards set by the leads.

Despite some cons, the show was a blast and I noticed everyone left the theater with a huge grin on their face. The director was clever and changed the locations to be local (Reno, Gardnerville, etc.) and it made the show feel extra special.

When speaking to one of the ushers, they let me know the show is selling out nearly every night, so if you’re thinking of going, get your tickets now. Just make sure to dress light, since the AC isn’t working at the theater, and it heats up fast with all the dancing.

Details

Web: https://www.bruka.org/

Written by: Harvey Fierstein / Cindi Lauper

Directed by: Mary Bennett

Evening Show Dates: 7/6, 7/7, 7/8, 7/12(A), 7/13, 7/14, 7/15, 7/19, 7/20, 7/21, 7/22

Matinee Show Dates: 7/2, 7/16

Tickets