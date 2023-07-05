92.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedNews

‘Kinky Boots’ at Bruka delights with drag, music, dance

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Bruka Theater in Reno, Nevada. Bob Conrad/This Is Reno.
Bruka Theater in Reno, Nevada. Bob Conrad/This Is Reno.

By Kylie Burns

“Kinky Boots” at Bruka Theater follows the story of Charlie who recently inherited his father’s shoe factory. Business isn’t booming and Charlie wants to cut his losses and sell out, but he also doesn’t want to let down all the employees who rely on the factory for their livelihood. 

It isn’t until Charlie meets Lola, a drag queen with a killer right hook, when he decides to add a new shoe line in a last ditch effort to save the business. He brings Lola in to help design high heel boots specialized for men’s feet.

This musical is the perfect choice for the end of Pride Month and beginning of Artown. The show isn’t interactive, but audience members wore their brightest boots to feel part of the heartwarming story taking place on stage. 

While the show was a fun time, there was microphone feedback about every other line that would distract the audience from fully diving into the story. Also, the set design wasn’t ideal for certain audience members. Depending on where you’re seated, you may have scenes taking place directly behind you. I was in one of these seats (to the left if facing the stage), and at certain points I gave up trying to turn my neck a full 180 degrees and settled on just listening to the scene take place. 

The backup drag dancers were one of the highlights of the show. The choreography was fun and the costume changes made it exciting everytime the group would take to the stage. While the actors playing Charlie and Lola had incredible singing voices and acting chops, other cast members struggled with their solos and didn’t stand up to the standards set by the leads. 

Despite some cons, the show was a blast and I noticed everyone left the theater with a huge grin on their face. The director was clever and changed the locations to be local (Reno, Gardnerville, etc.) and it made the show feel extra special.

When speaking to one of the ushers, they let me know the show is selling out nearly every night, so if you’re thinking of going, get your tickets now. Just make sure to dress light, since the AC isn’t working at the theater, and it heats up fast with all the dancing.

Details

  • Web: https://www.bruka.org/
  • Written by: Harvey Fierstein / Cindi Lauper
  • Directed by: Mary Bennett

Evening Show Dates: 7/6, 7/7, 7/8, 7/12(A), 7/13, 7/14, 7/15, 7/19, 7/20, 7/21, 7/22

Matinee Show Dates: 7/2, 7/16

Tickets

  • General Admission $33
  • Senior/Student/Military $29
  • A = Artist Night $20
  • PWYC = Pay What You Can ($5 Minimum)
  • All Tickets at the Door $35
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

More than 1,200 Reno-area UPS employees may go on strike Aug. 1 

Business
UPS employees are less than a month away from what is projected to be the largest strike in U.S. history.

What to do in Reno? Mark your calendars for Downtown Tuesdays (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) recently launched Downtown Tuesdays. These events offer a lively way to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family.

Feds auction NV public land leases for record $105 million, highlighting solar boom

Government
Federal land managers recently auctioned off thousands of acres in Nevada’s Amargosa desert for solar development.

Popular

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sullivan sentenced in 1970’s cold-case murder the DA declined to prosecute

Courts & Crime
Charles Sullivan, 78, was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison by Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC