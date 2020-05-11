fbpx
Fires burn 102 acres near Wadsworth
Fires burn 102 acres near Wadsworth

By ThisIsReno
One of three brush fires burning near Wadsworth May 10, 2020. Image: Ty O'Neil
Images by Ty O’Neil

Three brush fires burned about 102 acres in Wadsworth Sunday, shutting down Interstate 80 and forcing residents to shelter in place. Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officials said gusty winds caused erratic fire behavior.

Multiple agencies responded to the fires including TMFPD and crews from North Lyon County, Sparks, Reno, Storey County, BLM and Pyramid Lake Fire. Officers from Washoe County Sheriff’s Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were also on scene.

The fires also damaged several power poles in the area and officials were concerned they’d collapse and fall across the interstate. TMFPD said NV Energy was called to the scene to repair the poles.

Fire crews remained on site well into the evening to mop up. TMFPD said the cause of the fires is under investigation.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

