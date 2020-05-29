Day 75 – Karl’s retired to the Bear

Perhaps it was inevitable. From the get-go our pal Karl said he’d write “a short squib on a daily basis – nothing political, nothing controversial,” well, except for that one column.
Since Day 6, March 21, he’s been sharing tales of Reno’s past, along with a few submissions from his pal Jody Rice, giving us all a view of how much this town has changed, and how much it hasn’t. He agreed to continue for the duration of the stay-at-home dilemma, which he did faithfully and with great humor.
Alas, the dilemma of staying at home and wondering what to do with ourselves has somewhat faded, and the Black Bear Diner is once again welcoming Karl and his pals to enjoy a cuppa Joe and a laugh. We even heard there were a few nuns waiting for Karl out in the parking lot, just in case he’d like to go for a ride.
So today we say thank you to Karl, and thank you to Jody, for helping us through all of this without going out of our minds. Cheers to you both, and be safe, huh?
Karl Breckenridge
Karl Breckenridge is slowly going nuts. So he decided to help out This is Reno by writing a daily out-of-his-mind column for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown. Karl grew up in the valley and has stories from the area going back to 1945. He’s been writing for 32 years locally and loves to yak it up with friends…now sitting six feet apart.
