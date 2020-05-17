Day 63 – Wedding chapels

Submitted by Jody Rice
It’s Sunday, so Jody Rice has the con for a This is Reno column this morning. Jody writes,
This Tough Little Town on the Truckee (thanks, John Townley) is no longer so little but is still unmatched in its unbridled will to survive.
Tacky, cheesy, dowdy, tasteless, trashy, vulgar, garish, ostentatious are but a few Reno descriptors. This is a result of a town historically embracing, legalizing and profiting from what others deemed unseemly, shameful, sleazy or unrefined.
Front and center to this perception is the marriage and divorce trades that for decades now have drawn tourists from all over the world to the “Biggest Little City.”
A mere mention of a trip to Reno in any 1950s movie is understood to mean divorce. Any joke typically at the expense of the town’s lack of sophistication.
Very well; at one time a casino or wedding chapel adorned nearly every downtown street corner. With lax license requirements and cheap accommodations, couples flocked here to tie the knot.
Heck, I even got kickbacks for funneling couples to specific chapels when working as a teenager at a local motel!
No doubt, there is much room for criticism but those same so-called “tacky” wedding chapels also allowed women to work, locals to wed at little expense and buoyed the city’s economy.
Back in 1978, Washoe County issued 36,794 marriage licenses, according to a December 2009 Reno Gazette-Journal article. But by 1999, that number shrunk to 23,393 and in 2008 it was down to 11,744. My attempt to get the most recent number from the county office went unanswered, but I think we can agree that with only a handful of chapels left, that bell has tolled.
But to miss the significance of Reno’s once-thriving wedding industry is to ignore Reno’s rich history.
Coming up on their 50th wedding anniversary, Jon and Tammy Jensen married at Reno’s longest-running facility, the Chapel of the Bells. It closed in 2015, but the iconic, converted residence with a steeple and faux stained glass still stands at 700 West Fourth Street. It is to come down soon in the name of progress via Jacobs Entertainment development.
“It looked to be one of the nicest around at the time,” said Jon Jensen, 77, who raised two children through Reno schools. “They didn’t look like they do today. We didn’t want a lot of expense. It was a simple, family thing.”
On display in the couple’s glass curio in their west Reno home, is the $64 returned check used to pay for the Oct. 10, 1970 ceremony.
“We’re pretty simple people,” said Jensen, who is now retired from high voltage electrical work. “We live within our means and we have a wonderful life.”
Tammy Jensen, who worked in mental health and substance abuse at West Hills for 26 years, recalls when Fourth Street was the main route through town, Highway 40. Long before the interstate was built this area was where businesses flourished.
Not ones to criticize those who make other choices, to this day the Jensens are practical people about their choice.
“We just wanted to keep costs down,” Jon Jensen said. “Other things meant more. If you didn’t work. You didn’t eat.”
At a time when most women did not work outside the home, in Reno they could earn pin money by acting as a witness or making wedding arrangements.
As times changed, so did the job opportunities for locals.
As late as the mid-80s, two of my friends’ first jobs were at the Heart of Reno Chapel and Starlight Chapel, both, at the time, across from the Washoe County Courthouse which housed the marriage license bureau.
“It was a great starter job,” said Shannon Fune Schmid, who started at the chapels in middle school and worked through high school. “We made good money. Everyone was really nice.”
A typical Valentine’s Day could mean 500 to 600 weddings. New Year’s Eve, with its tax benefits, proved to be another big day for couples to exchange vows.
They made bouquets, drove the limo, photographed, helped couples fill out paperwork and escorted them to get their license. It could get a bit weird at times.
“Brides and grooms were always coming and going,” said Lanya Havas, who worked with Schmid and now lives in San Francisco. “It was like a fast-food type of environment.”
Both remember drunken couples. Schmid remembers a visit from detectives investigating the legality of a union. The typical clientele was from out of town and some not seeking a traditional ceremony.
“Clown suits were probably the funniest,” Havas said. “Although, for Hallowe’en everyone dressed up. Nothing was off the table.”
Heart of Reno Chapel closed in 2009, after a 31-year run. Reno once had more than 20 chapels now there are less than a handful.
The industry also had critics, calling wedding chapel owners “shysters,” who took advantage of couples and degraded the sacred bond of matrimony. The death knell of the industry’s heyday came by way of other state’s lessening their requirements, destination weddings and, some argue, the decline of downtown Reno.
At present, Reno is marrying itself to technology, with the opening of Panasonic, Switch and the Tesla Gigafactory. Many characterize this transition as from “old” Reno to “new” Reno.
Seems to fall in the same gritty, reinvention category into which Reno always fits. Let us hope the industry can retain some of its uniqueness as well…
And with that, I’m going to take a Sunday hike above South Lake Tahoe and probably join you for a yarn midweek. Karl’s coffee group is meeting for the first time since St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow morning at the Bear, so the inside word is, don’t look for anything too cerebral out of him on Monday morn. But as he’s been saying for 62 days, and encourages me to end it all with: Be safe, huh?
Submitted opinions do not represent the views of ThisisReno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article here.
Karl Breckenridge
Karl Breckenridge is slowly going nuts. So he decided to help out This is Reno by writing a daily out-of-his-mind column for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown. Karl grew up in the valley and has stories from the area going back to 1945. He’s been writing for 32 years locally and loves to yak it up with friends…now sitting six feet apart.
Read more from Karl Breckenridge
Day 63 – Wedding chapels
Karl’s enjoying coffee with pals at the Bear, so today Jody stands at the alter to share the history of Reno’s wedding chapel industry.
Day 62 – the mansion at 2301 Lakeside Drive
Karl’s 7-year-old alter ego rides his bike down to Virginia Lake to explore the Hancock Mansion, a nifty home complete with a bomb shelter, sunroof and doll collection.
Day 61 – Basque hotels
Karl wanders back in time to 1960, a time when multiple Basque hotels served up minestrone soup, English lessons, banking, and accommodations.
Day 60 – the bygone Greyhound terminal
Karl’s synapses are firing today after hearing mention of Reno’s Greyhound bus terminal on Stevenson Street, now razed.
Day 59 – Don’t tell Mom
Karl rewinds to Mother’s Day to share a story from the archive about Grandpas without a Clue and another ragtop adventure, by reader demand.
Day 58 – School stuff
Karl considers the value of a school name as the WCSD moves to rename one of the area’s older remaining schools and open a new one.
Day 57 – Pedalin’ around Vine Street
Karl rides his bike through history, remembering some of the places and people that helped to build Reno into the city it is today.
Day 56 – Sunday, sweet Sunday
Karl senses his days of being cooped up are winding down, but he’s enjoying this new column too much to quit altogether.
Day 55 – The flight of PAL 773
Karl tells the tale of the “Gambler’s Special” skyjacker that put Reno in the news, really for no good reason.
Day 54 – Downtown with Dad
Karl takes a drive as his 6-year-old self alongside Dad to some of downtown Reno’s most memorable places (for a kid).
Day 53 – Shelly’s Hardware
Karl admits his error; Shelly’s Hardware is actually open, in the same spot it’s been since the 1940s on Greenbrae Dr. in Sparks.
Day 52 – The genie, high in the sky
Karl’s friend Jody ponders the mystical power of genies and its influence over several small businesses in south Reno whose relics remain.
Day 51 – Cinco de Mayo
Karl ponders when life will break from the routine of stay-at-home orders and tailgating at a respectable distance will no longer be frowned upon.
Day 50 – the Sharon Mansion
Karl answers a reader question about a tennis court and winds up sharing the history of the Sharon Mansion.
Day 49 – the kid gets help
Little Karl, the 6-year-old kid, gets help from his child psychologist for the affliction of loving to write.
Day 48 – Hubbard Field
Six-year-old Karl rides his bike, with pals Hank and Don, down to Hubbard Field to check out the plans and see how the tower operates.
Day 47 – Coney Island
Karl’s friend Jody shares the history of Coney Island, the resort not the bar, and the dream that never fully materialized.
Day 46 – SF earthquake and fire follow-up
Karl returns to San Francisco to explain how the city’s firefighting infrastructure evolved since the 1906 earthquake and fire.
Day 45 – Early hardware stores
Karl’s 7-year-old self takes a bike ride around Reno and Sparks to revisit his favorite hardware stores.
Day 44 – The Western Pacific
Karl’s friend Don balances out the railroad lore, sharing tales of the mighty Western Pacific railroad as it traveled through Reno and Sparks.
Day 42 – a Concert in the Park
Karl continues the story of his trip to Stern Grove with Arthur Fiedler to experience the concert of a lifetime.
Day 41 – Meeting Arthur Fiedler!
Karl takes another “trip” over the Sierra to San Francisco to share part 1 of his Arthur Fiedler experience.
1 comments
Jody…..very nice! I remember most of those Chapels. I always learn something new from Karl and now I can add you to my list of. “thanks for the Reno area essay……I learned something new” Speaking of divorce you mentioned. When I was a kid, we heard people threw their wedding rings off the Virginia St. bridge when divorce was final. In the mid-50s, my cousin and I decided to search for discarded wedding rings in the river mud and become young rich kids like the comic book, “Richie Rich”. We hiked down the Truckee River from Wingfield Park. In the river, under the Virginia Street bridge in about 3 feet of water and a foot of bottom mud……..no rings……..however, we did find tourist-tossed- good- luck nickles, dimes, quarters and occasional half dollars (what is a half-dollar young readers must wonder). ‘Found enough $$ to pay our entry into the Tower Theater to view the Ten Commandments and purchase buttered popcorn (a real treat since, at 20 cents a box, buttered popcorn was too expensive most of the time) , a box of Dots (my cousin got Black Crows) and a coke!!!