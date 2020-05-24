fbpx
Featured

Day 70 & 71 – in Flanders Fields

By ThisIsReno
red poppies for Memorial Day
Photo by David Wheater on Unsplash

Submitted by Karl Breckenridge

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.

The backstory: “In Flanders Fields” is a rondeau written by the Canadian physician John McCrae, who wrote the poem in 1915 as a memorial to those who died in a World War I battle fought in a region of Belgium. McCrae himself treated many of the soldiers injured in that battle and was particularly moved by the death of a close friend, Alexis Helmer, thought to be the inspiration to craft this poem. 

Have a great long Memorial Day weekend and of course, be safe, huh?

Karl Breckenridge

Karl Breckenridge is slowly going nuts. So he decided to help out This is Reno by writing a daily out-of-his-mind column for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown. Karl grew up in the valley and has stories from the area going back to 1945. He’s been writing for 32 years locally and loves to yak it up with friends…now sitting six feet apart. 

