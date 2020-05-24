Day 70 & 71 – in Flanders Fields

Submitted by Karl Breckenridge

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.



We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.



Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

The backstory: “In Flanders Fields” is a rondeau written by the Canadian physician John McCrae, who wrote the poem in 1915 as a memorial to those who died in a World War I battle fought in a region of Belgium. McCrae himself treated many of the soldiers injured in that battle and was particularly moved by the death of a close friend, Alexis Helmer, thought to be the inspiration to craft this poem.

Have a great long Memorial Day weekend and of course, be safe, huh?