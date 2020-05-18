Karl Breckenridge called in to This Is Reno editors this morning with a hands-in-the-air, what-can-I-do sense of resignation. After leaving his coffee group at the Bear Sunday morning he was abducted by a station wagon full of nuns hoping to have their way with him. He’s using the time to cook up some new stories…and we’re sure the nuns are providing plenty.
So today we say to Karl, Be safe, huh? We hope to have you back tomorrow.
Submitted opinions do not represent the views of ThisisReno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article here.
Karl Breckenridge
Karl Breckenridge is slowly going nuts. So he decided to help out This is Reno by writing a daily out-of-his-mind column for the duration of the coronavirus shutdown. Karl grew up in the valley and has stories from the area going back to 1945. He’s been writing for 32 years locally and loves to yak it up with friends…now sitting six feet apart.
Read more from Karl Breckenridge
Day 64 – abducted
Karl Breckenridge called in to This Is Reno editors this morning with a hands-in-the-air, what-can-I-do sense of resignation.
Day 63 – Wedding chapels
Karl’s enjoying coffee with pals at the Bear, so today Jody stands at the alter to share the history of Reno’s wedding chapel industry.
Day 62 – the mansion at 2301 Lakeside Drive
Karl’s 7-year-old alter ego rides his bike down to Virginia Lake to explore the Hancock Mansion, a nifty home complete with a bomb shelter, sunroof and doll collection.
Day 61 – Basque hotels
Karl wanders back in time to 1960, a time when multiple Basque hotels served up minestrone soup, English lessons, banking, and accommodations.
Day 60 – the bygone Greyhound terminal
Karl’s synapses are firing today after hearing mention of Reno’s Greyhound bus terminal on Stevenson Street, now razed.
Day 59 – Don’t tell Mom
Karl rewinds to Mother’s Day to share a story from the archive about Grandpas without a Clue and another ragtop adventure, by reader demand.
Day 58 – School stuff
Karl considers the value of a school name as the WCSD moves to rename one of the area’s older remaining schools and open a new one.
Day 57 – Pedalin’ around Vine Street
Karl rides his bike through history, remembering some of the places and people that helped to build Reno into the city it is today.
Day 56 – Sunday, sweet Sunday
Karl senses his days of being cooped up are winding down, but he’s enjoying this new column too much to quit altogether.
Day 55 – The flight of PAL 773
Karl tells the tale of the “Gambler’s Special” skyjacker that put Reno in the news, really for no good reason.
Day 54 – Downtown with Dad
Karl takes a drive as his 6-year-old self alongside Dad to some of downtown Reno’s most memorable places (for a kid).
Day 53 – Shelly’s Hardware
Karl admits his error; Shelly’s Hardware is actually open, in the same spot it’s been since the 1940s on Greenbrae Dr. in Sparks.
Day 52 – The genie, high in the sky
Karl’s friend Jody ponders the mystical power of genies and its influence over several small businesses in south Reno whose relics remain.
Day 51 – Cinco de Mayo
Karl ponders when life will break from the routine of stay-at-home orders and tailgating at a respectable distance will no longer be frowned upon.
Day 50 – the Sharon Mansion
Karl answers a reader question about a tennis court and winds up sharing the history of the Sharon Mansion.
Day 49 – the kid gets help
Little Karl, the 6-year-old kid, gets help from his child psychologist for the affliction of loving to write.
Day 48 – Hubbard Field
Six-year-old Karl rides his bike, with pals Hank and Don, down to Hubbard Field to check out the plans and see how the tower operates.
Day 47 – Coney Island
Karl’s friend Jody shares the history of Coney Island, the resort not the bar, and the dream that never fully materialized.
Day 46 – SF earthquake and fire follow-up
Karl returns to San Francisco to explain how the city’s firefighting infrastructure evolved since the 1906 earthquake and fire.
Day 45 – Early hardware stores
Karl’s 7-year-old self takes a bike ride around Reno and Sparks to revisit his favorite hardware stores.
Day 44 – The Western Pacific
Karl’s friend Don balances out the railroad lore, sharing tales of the mighty Western Pacific railroad as it traveled through Reno and Sparks.
Day 42 – a Concert in the Park
Karl continues the story of his trip to Stern Grove with Arthur Fiedler to experience the concert of a lifetime.