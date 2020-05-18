Day 64 – abducted

via GIPHY

Karl Breckenridge called in to This Is Reno editors this morning with a hands-in-the-air, what-can-I-do sense of resignation. After leaving his coffee group at the Bear Sunday morning he was abducted by a station wagon full of nuns hoping to have their way with him. He’s using the time to cook up some new stories…and we’re sure the nuns are providing plenty.

So today we say to Karl, Be safe, huh? We hope to have you back tomorrow.

