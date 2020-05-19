Day 65 – Dawn Bunker

Submitted by Karl Breckenridge

I thank the This is Reno management team for my play days yesterday and this morning – I was plumb written-out and could not have formed a sentence. But I return now, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, refreshed and declaring all the snarky remarks about getting into the habit to be in poor taste, and proclaim that my ol’ childhood buddy Dawn Cassinelli Bunker is Topic A for today’s column.

Dawn is in this unenviable spotlight because she postulated on social media a day ago, seeking answers to questions that I’m not in the mood to write of, about grocery stores, but promise here that if this isolation continues – we will indeed answer.

Dawn Cassinelli Bunker

I’ll spend a moment here recalling a morning I spent a score of years ago, when Dawn was still known as “Mrs. Bunker,” teacher-supremo at Jessie Beck School on West Plumb Lane. My phone rang – it was Mrs. Bunker:

“We’re having a reading day at school, and I’d like for you to come and read to my class, something you wrote, or a poem – can you do that? It’s on the morning of June Xth, just before school gets out for the summer.”

A cursory glance at my busy calendar revealed that I was free. “I can do that,” I responded to Mrs. Bunker. Thinking then to myself, what do I know that is suitable for 30 little rug-rats? Aha!

I knew an eight-minute poem that’s suitable for a classroom. “But I’m going to drop the temperature in the room by about 40 degrees, so you’re going to have to tell the kids to dress real warm – coats, hats, mittens.”

“For why?” she asked. “Just tell them. See ya then.”

The morning of the Xth came. I arrived at the Jessie Beck parking lot. In the June heat I was totally uncomfortable in my Arctic-like dress – a leather hat, ankle-length drover coat, boots and heavy gloves. And must have looked like a Kentucky Fried Idiot to the teachers and other grownups I encountered.

But when I walked into Mrs. Bunker’s classroom, I had to suppress a chuckle. Most of the class beat me there, and did not disappoint – all were clad in their warmest attire. As was Mrs. Bunker. Hurdle One was cleared.

The remainder of the class – suitably attired – arrived and took their seats. Mrs. Bunker introduced me, and we went to work. When I do a poem, usually in return for a Manhattan, which is my standard fee for a six- to eight-minute Robert Service, Jack London, John Steinbeck or Rudyard Kipling work, I usually commence with the poet’s name and the year he wrote it as a matter of courtesy. At Jessie Beck that morning and to this audience, I just barreled in:

I took a contract to bury the body, of Blasphemous Bill McKie, whenever, wherever and whatsoever, the manner of death he die…

I knew I had them at “body” – they as a group leaned in a notch, looked at each other and raised their eyebrows, as if to say “’Body’ – hey, this could be cool…” The temp in the room fell 20 degrees. I kept on, and in a dozen more lines I said slowly,

…You know what it’s like on a Yukon night when it’s fifty-nine below, and the snow-worms wiggle their purple heads in the crest of the pale-blue snow…

And then a heavily-dressed kid in his dad’s mad-bomber hat feigned a mock-shiver, and couple of his buddies followed suit. I knew then this was going to work. Mrs. Bunker looked at me and the shivering lads, and just shook her head. Two more stanzas, then,

… and who could stand unawed, as the summits blazed yet I stood unfazed, at the foot of the throne of God …

The whole class shivered at that in unison. But this was getting too serious, and one element of Robert Service’s Spell of the Yukon poetry collection is his subtle, under-running humor:

‘Til at last I said: “It ain’t no use — he’s froze too hard to thaw…

…He’s obstinate, and he won’t lie straight, so I guess I got to — saw.”

And with those words – not mine – their summer vacations soon began. I concluded my segment by reminding them, “Now remember, we killed a guy this morning then sawed him up so he’d fit in the casket, so it’s important that you never, ever, tell anyone outside this room about Blasphemous Bill…”

And I guess it worked, for a) Dawn never invited me back to speak, and b) later that summer, I encountered at Raley’s a parent I know of one of the kids in the class, who asked me, “What in the world did you read to our kids last June?”

“Ask your daughter,” I replied.

“She won’t tell us…”

And with that triumph in mind, I welcome Dawn as the guest for the day on the This is Reno social-distancing site; I compliment and thank her for many years of her devotion to our kids, and remind you all, be safe, huh?

