Locals on Sunday toured through Midtown and the Wells Avenue area to sample local drinks and cuisine. Hosted by the business-review app and platform Yelp, the food crawl put a spotlight on a number of restaurants.

Sixteen businesses participated, from spots in Midtown all the way to the Reno Public Market. Though, the event was not limited to the businesses in those areas. For example, R Town Pizza was on hand doling out samples of their Detroit-style pizza.