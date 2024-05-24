NV Capital Corp. revitalizes Canyon Gate Country Club with two ‘fix and flip’ projects (sponsored)

NV Capital Corp. announced today the completion of two ‘fix and flip’ projects within the Canyon Gate Country Club community in the heart of Las Vegas.

One of the projects is located at 8740 Rainbow Ridge Drive. The renovated single-family home spans 3,146 square feet and includes new flooring, countertops and cabinets. Construction was completed in a three-week timeframe, providing a stunning addition to the neighborhood.

The second project is located at 2317 Timberline Way. This single-family residence spans across 3,663 square feet. The revitalization efforts included new flooring, countertops, cabinets, and exterior stucco/paint. Construction began immediately after closing on the property on March 25, 2024, with an expected completion date this month.

“These projects show NV Capital Corporation’s dedication to revitalizing communities and providing high-quality living spaces,” said Quinn Gallagher, mortgage loan officer of NV Capital Corp, dba Blackmon Home Loans. “We are thrilled to contribute to the rejuvenation of Canyon Gate Country Club and look forward to continuing our efforts in enhancing parts of Las Vegas.”

