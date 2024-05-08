Dickson Realty announces move to new office in downtown Carson City (sponsored)

Dickson Realty, the largest real estate firm in northern Nevada, has moved to a new office location in the heart of downtown Carson City.

Located at 308 N. Curry Street, Suite 202 above Squeeze In, this prime location is convenient for Dickson Realty’s clients and partners to do business. The space features eight private offices, two conference rooms and a training room with modern amenities. The office accommodates 22 Dickson Realty agents, many of whom grew up in Carson City.

“After Dickson Realty’s successful acquisition of RCM Realty Group in 2022, we have been seeking a visible location closer to downtown, which is where RCM started,” said Elizabeth Quinn, senior vice president of Dickson Realty. “Our agents have a pulse on the city, the community and the market, so it only made sense to be within walking distance of many shops, restaurants and entertainment offerings that are part of the city’s vibrant revitalization of downtown.”



The Dickson Realty Carson City team is the leading residential real estate firm in Carson City (per NNRMLS, Area 200, SFR Only) with a 13.17% market share. In the first quarter, January 1-March 31 2024, the Carson City market had a median sales price of $547,475 with 142 new listings, 124 properties sold and 104 average days on market.

Dickson Realty will host an open house on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell will lead a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m.



For more information on Carson City real estate, visit the Dickson Realty website.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty is the region’s market leader and has been in business since 1973. The company has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch, Montrêux, Carson City, Gardnerville and Incline Village in Nevada, and Portola, Northstar and Truckee in California. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

