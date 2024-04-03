Secretary of State announces increase in registered voters in March 2024, nonpartisans continue as dominant party

CARSON CITY – Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported Wednesday an increase of 28,709 active registered voters during March 2024 as compared to February.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,965,934, an increase of (1.48%).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 11,804 or nearly 2%. Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 8,069, or 1.36%, while Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 7,943 or 1.42%.

Behind nonpartisans, Democrats have the lead over Republicans by more than 32,000 voters.

The total number of voters is 1,965,934:

657,928 are Nonpartisan (33.47%);

600,077 are Democrats (30.52%);

567,221 are Republicans (28.85%);

85,412 are members of the Independent American Party (4.34%);

16,366 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.83%); and

38,930 are members of other minor political parties (1.98%).

Source: Secretary of State’s office