Secretary of State releases new numbers of active registered voters

Nonpartisans remain the dominant political party in Nevada

CARSON CITY – Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar today released the latest numbers of active registered voters in Nevada. He said there was, in December, an increase of 16,206 new voters compared to November 2023.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,924,000, showing an increase of less than 1%

Nonpartisans continue to be the dominant political party in the Silver State, with Democrats the second in line. Nonpartisan voter registrations increased by about 9,000, while Democrats increased by about 2,000. Republicans increased by 4,400.

There are nearly 2 million active registered voters in Nevada:

636,178 are Nonpartisan (33.07%);

594,186 are Democrats (30.88%);

552,994 are Republicans (28.74%);

84,296 are members of the Independent American Party (4.38%);

16,362 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.85%); and

39,984 are members of other minor political parties (2.08%).

Source: Nevada Secretary of State.