45.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
ElectionGovernmentNews

Secretary of State releases new numbers of active registered voters

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Gov. Joe Lombardo conduct a ceremonial bill signing for Senate Bill 406, which aims to protect election workers from intimidation and violence. (Photo: Secretary of state’s office)
Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Gov. Joe Lombardo conduct a ceremonial bill signing for Senate Bill 406, which aims to protect election workers from intimidation and violence. (Photo: Secretary of state’s office)

Nonpartisans remain the dominant political party in Nevada

CARSON CITY – Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar today released the latest numbers of active registered voters in Nevada. He said there was, in December, an increase of 16,206 new voters compared to November 2023.  

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,924,000, showing an increase of less than 1%

Nonpartisans continue to be the dominant political party in the Silver State, with Democrats the second in line. Nonpartisan voter registrations increased by about 9,000, while Democrats increased by about 2,000. Republicans increased by 4,400. 

There are nearly 2 million active registered voters in Nevada: 

  • 636,178 are Nonpartisan (33.07%); 
  • 594,186 are Democrats (30.88%); 
  • 552,994 are Republicans (28.74%);  
  • 84,296 are members of the Independent American Party (4.38%);  
  • 16,362 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.85%); and 
  • 39,984 are members of other minor political parties (2.08%).  

Source: Nevada Secretary of State.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC