Secretary of State: Nonpartisans are the dominant Nev. political party

I Voted stickers at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office today released the latest numbers of registered voters. Nonpartisans continue to lead in numbers as the largest political voting group in the state. 

The Nevada Current early last month reported that nonpartisans outnumber the two major political parties: Democrat and Republican. Nonpartisans in August then grew by another 1.12% or more than 6,700 voters, a much greater percentage than the growth of the other two parties.

The total number of registered voters in Nevada is just over 1.9 million. 

Of the 1,904,716 active registered voters: 

  • 611,889 are Nonpartisan (32.12%)
  • 600,946 are Democrats (31.55%)
  • 551,001 are Republicans (28.93%)  

“No matter what party a voter chooses to register as, or if they choose no party at all, each voter has an equal voice in Nevada’s democratic process,” Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said last month. “This growth shows that the future of Nevada’s democracy is bright.”

Source: Secretary of State.

