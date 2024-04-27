Reno Housing Authority acquires property for low-income housing services

The Reno Housing Authority announced on Wednesday the acquisition of a new facility at 2287 Oddie Blvd. to be used as a resident services hub.

The property, in Paradise Plaza near Teglia’s Paradise Park, was offered through CIRE Equity as part of a charitable giving campaign and was acquired through a competitive process.

The space will be used for financial literacy, resume writing, post-secondary education and other initiatives for those in RHA’s programs. Once renovations are complete, the building will also house RHA’s senior enrichment programs and space for other community partners to work jointly with RHA.

“We envision this space as a true one-stop-shop for clients and community members looking to acquire resources to build independence and self-sufficiency,” says RHA Executive Director Hilary Lopez.

All RHA resident services staff members will relocate to this new location. The building is expected to open in early 2025.

Source: RHA