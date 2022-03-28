Westlook Resort Living opens (sponsored) 

Offering luxury apartments In West Reno

Reno’s highly anticipated residential community, Westlook Resort Living Apartments, is now open in West Reno. This collective project, led by real estate company Ensemble Real Estate Investments, marks the first of two developments in the area the company has joint ventured on with Reno-based S3 Development.

“Our goal was to design a resort-style community to feature the best of mountain and city living, to minimize environmental impact, and to maximize luxury and convenience,” said Tyson Sayles, Principal, Multifamily and Mixed-Use, Ensemble Real Estate Investments. “We strived to build a community that brings neighbors together by way of unique amenities while also including spaces for retreat and relaxation.”

Located at 4275 W 4th Street in West Reno, between rolling hills and the heart of downtown, the new construction residential community introduces 192 rental homes across its eight+ acre site. Westlook offers sweeping mountain views and a variety of sought-after amenities such as a clubhouse equipped with a chef’s kitchen and shuffleboard for entertaining, a business and fitness center, package center, community-wide high-speed Wi-Fi, a resort style swimming pool, outdoor spaces with lounge seating and fireplace, grilling, bocce ball court and an on-site dog park.

“Our floorplans are designed to effectively blend comfort and solitude while creating a vibrant community,” said Sayles. “With its views and proximity to scenic hiking trails, boutique shopping and extensive dining experiences, Westlook is central to an authentic Reno experience.”

Enhancing the luxurious lifestyle, each pet-friendly apartment home features premium finishes including modern cabinetry with LED under-cabinet lights, quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and LED lighting throughout, in unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets with built-in storage systems and smart-home technologies. Every floorplan also features oversized windows to draw in natural light and to showcase scenic mountain views.

“We could not be more excited about the final outcome of the property and think residents will appreciate the custom touches we included throughout the community spaces and residences,” said Sayles.

Westlook is managed by Cushman Wakefield and is now leasing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available for move-in. Visit westlookreno.com to explore the community and schedule a tour.

About Ensemble Real Estate Investments

Over the past 40 years, Ensemble has successfully invested, developed and managed more than $2 billion in real estate across the United States, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the multifamily and mixed-use, healthcare/life science, hospitality and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ensemble has offices in Reno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Long Beach, Calif., and has over 750 employees. For more information, visit www.ensemble.net.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.