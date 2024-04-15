51.2 F
Reno Housing Authority opens waitlists

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Housing Authority sign
Reno Housing Authority sign. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

The Reno Housing Authority opened all waitlists on April 15, 2024, for the public housing program and housing choice voucher, previously known as the Section 8 program.

“There are about a dozen different waitlists, and most applicants apply for as many as they can qualify for, which we encourage, so while we say the waitlists have 4,000-4,500 households on them, those are not all unique households,” said RHA spokesperson April Conway.

“The length of time an applicant will be on the waitlist before being offered housing varies by many factors. While we like to say that most applicants should have a reasonable expectation of being offered housing assistance within about 24 months, it can be a much shorter or much longer process.”

Individuals should visit RenoHA.org to apply. Click the waitlist banner at the top of the homepage, or visit the RHA main office at 1525 E. 9th Street in Reno. The waitlists are set to close on May 3, 2024.

Applying begins the process of obtaining permanent affordable housing for low-income households. Households are encouraged to apply for the programs that best fit their housing needs.

RHA also offers language assistance to applicants with limited English proficiency. People with disabilities who require special accommodation to have equal access to RHA’s programs, please call 775-329-3630 or visit the office.

All households must meet income and other eligibility requirements.

Source: RHA

