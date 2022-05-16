Housing authority sets deadline to apply for COVID-related assistance

People who plan to submit an application for assistance through the Cares Housing Assistance Program have just a few weeks left. Reno Housing Authority officials said they’ll stop accepting applications the program Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

The Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, uses federal CARES Act funds to assist people who lost income due to COVID-19-related issues and fell behind on rent or utility payments.

RHA says they’ve used up nearly all of the funds provided for the program — $34 million – and will run out of funding by September.

“CHAP funding has kept so many individuals and families afloat during the pandemic and RHA is proud to have played a role in that,” Heidi McKendree, interim executive director of RHA, said. “Our staff increased to handle the influx of money and applications, and have performed extremely well under pressure to disburse these funds quickly and efficiently.”

To apply for CHAP funds before the deadline, people can visit RenoHA.org for qualifying details.

Source: RHA