Home > News > Government > Housing authority sets deadline to apply for COVID-related assistance
Government

Housing authority sets deadline to apply for COVID-related assistance

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

People who plan to submit an application for assistance through the Cares Housing Assistance Program have just a few weeks left. Reno Housing Authority officials said they’ll stop accepting applications the program Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

The Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, uses federal CARES Act funds to assist people who lost income due to COVID-19-related issues and fell behind on rent or utility payments.

RHA says they’ve used up nearly all of the funds provided for the program — $34 million – and will run out of funding by September.

“CHAP funding has kept so many individuals and families afloat during the pandemic and RHA is proud to have played a role in that,” Heidi McKendree, interim executive director of RHA, said. “Our staff increased to handle the influx of money and applications, and have performed extremely well under pressure to disburse these funds quickly and efficiently.”

To apply for CHAP funds before the deadline, people can visit RenoHA.org for qualifying details.

Source: RHA

Related Stories

Westlook Resort Living opens (sponsored) 

Applicants flood waitlists for Reno housing assistance

Reno Housing Authority mulls purchase of downtown’s Bonanza Inn

Organizations work to keep people housed after end of eviction...

Housing Authority opens waitlists for public housing, vouchers

Additional 98 housing vouchers available for homeless veterans