Lewis Apartment Communities announces ground-breaking of Homecoming at Kiley Ranch (sponsored)

Lewis Apartment Communities, a family-owned leader in the development and management of housing communities, announced today that they are under construction on their fifth new multifamily community in northern Nevada. Homecoming at Kiley Ranch in Sparks will be the master planned community’s first multifamily development, and is a mix of traditional apartments and townhomes, each with a private garage and luxury amenities. The first building will be completed and ready for occupancy in June 2023.

“The Lewis Group of Companies has been a part of the Kiley Ranch development dating back to 1995,” said Robert Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies. “Homecoming will offer a mix of two of our most popular product types that we have built here in northern Nevada since we started the apartment division five years ago.”

Located at 1234 Sabata Way, Homecoming at Kiley Ranch will include 306 apartments. The floorplans start at 752 square feet, and residents can choose from one, two, three or four bedroom plans. Three-story townhomes will range in size from 1225 to 1518 square feet and offer two bedrooms with dual master suites and two and a half baths, three bedrooms with three full baths, and four bedrooms with three baths, all with attached, direct access two or three car garages. The apartment homes feature quartz countertops, a private balcony or patio, full-size washer and dryer, abundant storage, pantries, walk in closets, and a designer kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. EV chargers are available and can be integrated into private garage spaces.

The gated community with panoramic mountain views offers many amenities, such as a 5,100 square foot clubhouse with fitness center and parcel lockers, a pool complex, barbeques, firepits, tot lot, and is dog friendly with an indoor dog spa and a large dog park. Located near the Kiley Ranch Wetland Preserve, Homecoming will offer plenty of open space, as well as close and convenient access to shopping and outdoor recreation. The community is adjacent to both a new elementary school and a new middle school.

The Lewis Apartment Communities’ portfolio in northern Nevada also includes Latitude 39, Esprit Townhome Apartments, Harvest at Damonte Ranch, and the Indigo Apartment Homes.

The Lewis Group of Companies was founded as a family business in 1955 by Ralph and Goldy Lewis and is now celebrating its 50th year developing in northern Nevada. Now in its second generation, the Nevada Division was founded and continues to be led by Robert Lewis. The company’s first development in the City of Sparks dates back to 1972 with the construction of single-family homes near Reed High School. At the time, Goldy Way was named for one of the company founders, Robert’s mother. Since its founding the company has developed more than 35,000 acres and built more than 58,000 homes, some of the last of which were built in Kiley Ranch, as well as 24 million square feet of commercial space. Homecoming at Kiley Ranch will represent a return to the area and to some of the company’s roots for The Lewis Group of Companies.

For leasing information, please contact the Sparks Regional Office of the Lewis Group of Companies at 775-331-6900.

Lewis Apartment Communities is part of the Lewis Group of Companies, a leading real estate developer in northern Nevada for 50 years. Dedicated to providing a superior living experience for all residents, the company has successfully developed more than 13,000 apartment homes throughout Nevada and California to date. For more information about Lewis Apartment Communities, visit LewisApartments.com

