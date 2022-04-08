New apartment homes to open in South Reno (sponsored)

Experience the best of south Reno by pre-leasing with the newest apartment community owned and managed by Lewis Group of Companies, Indigo Apartment Homes.

Lewis Apartment Communities, a family-owned leader in the development and management of housing communities in Nevada for more than 60 years, announced today the company has opened pre-leasing for their newest community, Indigo Apartment Homes. Indigo is the company’s fourth multifamily development in Southeast Reno and its opening marks 50 years of development in Northern Nevada for The Lewis Group of Companies. The Indigo leasing office is now open and apartment homes will be available for move in late Spring 2022.

Located at 11165 Veterans Parkway in the heart of one of the most popular residential neighborhoods in Reno, Indigo will consist of 260 apartment homes. A total of nine floorplans will range from 752 to 1352 square feet and choices will include one bedroom, two bedrooms, or three bedrooms. All floorplan options include a designer kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury bathrooms with soaking tubs, wood-style plank floors, fullsize washer and dryer, one or two-car personal garage, most including EV charging capability, abundant storage, and a private patio or balcony.

The gated community will offer many amenities, such as a 4,800 square foot clubhouse with a lounge, Wifi, a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength stations, a resort pool with ledge loungers, outdoor lounge spaces with barbeques, two outdoor kitchens and two outdoor fireplaces, and 24/7 self-service package lockers. Indigo is pet friendly and offers a dog park and 24-hour indoor pet spa with a washing and drying station. The development also has an outdoor play area for children and is just a few blocks away from a new elementary school to be built in 2023 off of Rio Wrangler Parkway.

“As one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate development companies, customer satisfaction has been one of our guiding principles,” said Robert E. Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies. “Renters have a lot of choices. We commit significant resources and attention to making sure our communities offer a place to call home, all with a desirable lifestyle.”

In addition to the onsite amenities, Indigo is located near dining, shopping and entertainment, offers convenient freeway and airport access, and is a 30-minute drive to Lake Tahoe or less to area ski resorts. The community has views of Mount Rose and the Virginia Highlands with immediate access to the wetland trails and several parks, all within walking distance.

Indigo Apartment Homes is the fourth multifamily development in Southeast Reno to be added to the Lewis Apartment Communities portfolio which includes Latitude 39, Esprit Townhome Apartments and Harvest at Damonte Ranch.

“All of our professional property management staff works directly for our company and we feel this makes a world of difference in the delivery of customer service,” said Lewis. “We want our residents to be confident in our ability to take care of their needs including offering a lifestyle director who, along with our community managers, plan monthly resident events and activities.”

Appointments for community and model tours can be made by calling (775) 437-1515, or visit www.lewisapartments.com.

About Lewis Group of Companies

Lewis Apartment Communities is part of the Lewis Group of Companies, one of the original developers of the Damonte Ranch master-planned community and a leading real estate developer in northern Nevada for 50 years. Dedicated to providing a superior living experience for all residents, the company has successfully developed more than 13,000 apartment homes throughout Nevada and California to date. For more information about Lewis Apartment Communities, visit LewisApartments.com

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.