Maxton Manufacturing marks 10-year milestone earning top safety recognition from the Safety Consultation and Training Section (sponsored)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Maxton Manufacturing Company in Minden, Nevada, for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). Maxton has consistently earned this recognition since 2013, continuing its legacy of dedication to employee safety and going above and beyond on compliance.

“Maxton is committed to continuous improvement and instilling a long-term successful safety culture,” said Jamie Lindsay, Safety Manager at Maxton. “The key is the solid support from our management team and the proactive, safety-first mindset of our family of employees. They have been instrumental in Maxton’s achievements, demonstrating support and engagement in our efforts.”

Maxton is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety standards. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

“Maxton is a leader in safety excellence within the manufacturing industry,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. “Their team puts employees first, ensuring their health and well-being is the priority. SCATS is proud to continue longstanding partnerships with companies like Maxton.”

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas) or 775-688-3730 (Reno). For more information or to schedule free training courses, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Maxton Manufacturing

After 55+ years, Maxton Manufacturing Company has grown into a worldwide leader that holds the distinction as the largest single producer of hydraulic elevator control valves in North America (Made in USA). We serve all your OEM, new construction, modernization, replacement/repair, and CET educational needs when it comes to the products we provide. Explore our website maxtonvalve.com for more information.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.



Funding Statement:

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $ 0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

