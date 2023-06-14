Performance Pipe–Reno earns safety award from Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (sponsored)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Performance Pipe, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, for successful renewal of its Reno, Nevada facility as a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) participant.

The program recognizes employers and workers who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their industry.

Performance Pipe–Reno has maintained its VPP status for 17 years and continues to engage with SCATS consultants to strengthen its commitment to employee safety and well-being.

“It has always been our objective to provide an injury-free workplace for our employees and workers through safe equipment, and robust work processes, procedures and policies,” said Paul Lindsay, Plant Manager for the Reno, Nevada, site. “Participation in VPP has helped us consistently focus on these areas and has accelerated safety-related improvements at our facility.”

Performance Pipe–Reno is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved VPP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols to prevent fatalities, injuries and illnesses. Participation in the program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) health and safety standards.

“Performance Pipe–Reno is a proven leader in employee safety within the manufacturing industry,” said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. “Their continued participation in VPP further enhances their safety culture and SCATS is proud to work with companies like this that put employees first.”

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training.

Businesses interested in VPP or other safety recognition initiatives can contact SCATS at 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas) or 775-688-3730 (Reno). For more information or to schedule free training courses, call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

“Chevron Phillips Chemical” includes Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $18 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is equally owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com.

“Chevron Phillips Chemical” or “CPChem” may refer to one or more Chevron Phillips Chemical’s subsidiaries or affiliates or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to comply with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Funding Statement:

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (5/2023), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,011,673 federal funds, which constitutes 27.1% of the program budget. 0%, or $ 0.00, of the program budget is financed through non-governmental sources.

