58.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsSparks

Sparks Council to consider $500k payout to retired cop who posted  threatening tweets

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Sparks Police officer George Forbush testifying at the Nevada Legislature in 2023. Nevada Legislature screenshot.
Sparks Police officer George Forbush testifying at the Nevada Legislature in 2023. Image: Nevada Legislature screenshot.

Sparks City Council members on Monday will vote on whether to pay out $525,000 to settle a lawsuit brought against the city and several senior staffers by retired Sparks police officer George Forbush. The settlement would resolve more than two years of court proceedings after Forbush filed the lawsuit in May 2021, alleging the city and staff violated his First Amendment rights.

Forbush came under fire in August 2020 after posting what many considered vile and threatening tweets. His comments, which included threats to modify guns and shoot protesters, came in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police and a summer punctuated by protests nationwide, including in Reno and Sparks.

forbush-ar15-780x191-4829397-6967815

Following an investigation, Forbush received a four-day suspension, one day for each of the offending tweets. In response, he sued, claiming that the city didn’t have a clear policy on social media use and he’d posted the tweets while he was off-duty and as a private citizen, and nowhere in the posts or on the Twitter feed (now known as X) did he identify himself as a Sparks police officer.

His four days of suspension, his attorneys said, amounted to $1 million in damages for “psychological and emotional harms,” lost wages and future employment prospects. They added, “Officer Forbush is a good cop” whose beliefs “are mainstream views held by millions of people, including a majority of the citizens of Sparks.” 

Controversial Sparks police officer wins in 9th Circuit, city votes to continue fighting case (updated)

In addition to the lump settlement, which would be paid by the city’s insurer, if approved, the city would also have to pay—from its own funds—a post-retirement health insurance stipend. The stipend was added to the city’s contract with the Sparks Police Protective Association in Feb. 2023 and applies to those employed on or after July 1, 2023. Forbush retired from the Sparks Police Department on Jan. 3, 2022, but included the stipend in the settlement offer.

Forbush is also requesting all references to the discipline handed down over the matter be removed from his personnel file, that he receive a letter from the city manager confirming the removal, and that the city “shall proceed in all respects as though the discipline, and all the related documents [related to the discipline], never occurred and never existed.”

Council also to consider new city manager

Council members will also direct staff on their pick for city manager to fill the vacancy left by Neil Krutz, who was fired in September 2023. The two candidates identified by a search firm are Aaron Cubic, the city manager of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Dion Louthan, the assistant city manager of Roseville, California.

During candidate interviews on March 20, Council member Charlene Bybee said this was the first in a long time that the city was hiring a city manager from outside the organization. In the past, they’ve always hired from within. 

Cubic said the opportunity to manage Sparks was a great personal and professional opportunity and he’d looked for a city like Sparks to work in. He cited quality of life and the council’s professionalism as refreshing and inspiring.

Louthan also said he was excited about working for Sparks and discussed his priority of engaging with the community and staff to get a “lay of the land.” Like Cubic, he noted the professionalism of council members and staff and the quality of life in the community.

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Government

Sparks to consider third settlement offer with former fire chief (updated)

Kristen Hackbarth -
Sparks City Council members on Monday, Feb. 12, will decide whether to settle a lawsuit with former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson.

Sparks Council hires three law firms for legal fallout from former manager

Sparks’ Dahir to take medical leave

VIDEO: Sparks political candidates sound off growth, housing

Health district renamed, 911 dispatch to be improved

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC