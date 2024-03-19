Photos: 12th Leprechaun Race in downtown Reno

Can you outrun a leprechaun? Dozens of runners gave it try at the 12th annual Leprechaun Race that occurred on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The family friendly 5K run went through Midtown and Wells Avenue neighborhoods.
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.
TRENDING
RENO EVENTS
MORE RENO NEWS
KPS3 promotes Billy Ruecker and Olive Giner (sponsored)
KPS3 -
KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications agency, has promoted Billy Ruecker to senior search & digital media specialist and Olive Giner to public relations specialist.