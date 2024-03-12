greenUP! announces app for reusable takeout container program (sponsored)

The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with greenUP!, is excited for this new program to further promote sustainability initiatives in Nevada.

greenUP!, an environmental education non-profit working with local businesses, announces the expansion of its reusable takeout container program to several restaurants. The program, called Green Box To-Go Nevada, aims to reduce single-use materials by providing a circular system where food containers get reused by customers and professionally sanitized by restaurants.

greenUP! developed the program to give a long-due option to environmentally conscious people who wish to see community-level, tangible commitments to waste reduction. Each one of the containers can be recirculated hundreds of times, potentially preventing thousands of single use containers from entering landfills. Staffing for the reusable takeout container program in Northern Nevada is made possible through funding from the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, also a network partner for the Nevada Green Business Program.

Donna Walden, President of greenUP! said, “Our goal is to get containers into circulation and keep customers using them each time they order out. We believe diverting Styrofoam and single use containers from landfill will contribute to reducing our community’s climate impact.”

The expansion of the program is supported by the launch of the Green Box To-Go mobile app. The service comes at a one-time cost of $20 for 2 containers or $40 for 4 boxes (family pack) which grants customers the ability to check out one to four boxes at a time, with unlimited returns and check-outs, much like a library card. In order to encourage customer engagement greenUP! is offering a $10 discount for those who join the program by downloading the app through the end of April 2024. The discount code is “EARTHMONTH.” Visit the greenUP! website or download the app at your favorite restaurant.

Nine (9) restaurants will offer the containers and app beginning March 12th. Participating restaurants are Great Basin Brewing Company, Juan’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar, Squeeze In, and So Juicy in Carson City; and Laughing Planet (Reno midtown and University locations) and Squeeze In (Northwest Reno and Sparks).

“At Squeeze In, we are committed to supporting a healthy, happy planet, which to us means exploring ways to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly!” remarks Co-Owner Kay Young. “We are honored to participate as one of the partners for the greenUP! reusable takeout container program. It’s exciting to be on the ground floor of an initiative creating such a positive impact throughout the state of Nevada.”

Tim Healion, co-owner of Laughing Planet, shares that, “Laughing Planet has always had mind for health and sustainability. Our food is sourced locally and seasonally for the cleanest, freshest, most sustainable meals possible. Our beans are grown in Washington state by family farmers using a “no till” method that protects the soil from erosion. Working with greenUP! on a reusable takeout container program is natural for our earth impact progression.”

We invite all who are interested to try Green Box To-Go and see how simple sustainable dining can be. For more information or to download the app: https://greenupnv.org/green-box-to-go/

About greenUP!

greenUP! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides environmental education for businesses helping Nevada cut down on waste, reduce valuable resource consumption, and fight climate change in an environmentally safe and cost-effective manner. The Carson Street Green Dining district is a greenUP! project that began in 2019. In 2022, greenUP! worked together with several Northern Nevada sustainability organizations to form the Green Dining Nevada which is now a statewide initiative. Restaurants interested in joining Green Dining Nevada may contact [email protected] or call 949-306-3465 to engage.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.