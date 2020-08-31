Recycle guide, free dump days help eliminate household waste

Area residents looking to conduct some fall cleaning in the coming month have two resources available to help clear out unwanted items. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) just launched a new online recycling guide and Waste Management is hosting free dump days for three weekends in September and October.

KTMB said their recycling guide is designed to “help local residents and businesses learn how to properly recycle and dispose of hundreds of everyday items.”

“It not only answers the most common questions people have, but also provides information on how to properly dispose of many items, including those that can go in your curbside bin, and helpful tips for waste reduction and disposal of household items in an environmentally responsible manner,” said Christi Cakiroglu, Executive Director of KTMB.

WM’s free dump days are aimed to help reduce illegal dumping in open spaces.

The online interactive guide is available at www.ktmb.org/recycle.

For those items that can’t be recycled, residents can take advantage of free dump days at Waste Management’s Lockwood Regional Landfill. Originally scheduled for the spring, the events were postponed due to the pandemic, and additional days were added to the schedule.

The free dump days are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, Sept. 24-26, and Oct. 1-3.

Waste Management said the goal of the event is “to encourage responsible waste disposal and reduce dumping in our open spaces.” As such, they’ve opened the event to residential users in Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County, even if they do not have an account with Waste Management.

The event is not open to commercial customers, who will be charged normal rates.

Items accepted at no charge include eligible household appliances, such as coolant-free refrigerators, hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers, and eligible bulky waste, such as sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs. Tires will be accepted at a limit of four per household.

Items accepted for a fee include televisions, Cathode Ray Tubes, and refrigerators with coolant. Waste Management won’t accept dirt, concrete, liquids, toxic or hazardous material, engines, or transmissions.

Lockwood Landfill is located at 2700 East Mustang Road in Sparks (exit 23 off I-80) and operates Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.