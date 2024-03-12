Governor selects new director of veterans services department

CARSON CITY — A career officer with the Nevada Army National Guard was named on Monday as the newest director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Col. Mary Devine of Reno succeeds Fred Wagar, who left his post in January. She recently served as chief of staff for Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the state’s adjutant general.

Gov. Joe Lombardo touted Devine’s experience in announcing the selection.

“Mary’s decades of exemplary military leadership have long prepared her for this role, and I’m confident that her management experience, financial acumen and passion for service will enable her to serve our veterans with honor and integrity,” Lombardo said.

Devine enlisted in the Montana National Guard in 1988 and eventually relocated to northern Nevada.

Prior to her selection as chief of staff, Devine was the state’s U.S. Property and Fiscal officer for Nevada in Carson City, where she oversaw almost $1 billion in federal assets. Devine was tabbed in 2017 as brigade commander of the 991st Aviation Troop Command and served simultaneously as the deputy USPFO. She was the state’s first brigade commander.

Devine had also been commander of the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

“I’m honored to serve as director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services,” Devine said. “Nevada’s veterans deserve the utmost care and respect, and I look forward to enabling the department to serve our veterans with renewed vision, purpose and passion.”