Food Bank’s Kids Cafe offers free spring break meals

A student eats a school meal.
A student eats a school meal. Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash

Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s free kids meal program, Kids Cafe, will operate March 25-April 7 at six locations in Washoe County. The program provides a free daily meal to children ages 2-18. 

Meals must be eaten on-site. Most meals are offered during the mid-day lunch period, but a breakfast option is available at Evelyn Mount North East Community Center. 

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast:  8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch:  11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Saturday

Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center Street, Reno
Lunch:  11:00 am – 11:30 am, Sunday through Friday

Ardmore Park
1200 12th St., Sparks
Lunch:  11:45 -12:15 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45 pm, 7 days per week – Starting 3/23

Sparks Rec Center
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch:  12:30-1:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Source: Food Bank of Northern Nevada

