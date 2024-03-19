Food Bank’s Kids Cafe offers free spring break meals

Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s free kids meal program, Kids Cafe, will operate March 25-April 7 at six locations in Washoe County. The program provides a free daily meal to children ages 2-18.

Meals must be eaten on-site. Most meals are offered during the mid-day lunch period, but a breakfast option is available at Evelyn Mount North East Community Center.

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Saturday

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center Street, Reno

Lunch: 11:00 am – 11:30 am, Sunday through Friday

Ardmore Park

1200 12th St., Sparks

Lunch: 11:45 -12:15 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45 pm, 7 days per week – Starting 3/23

Sparks Rec Center

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch: 12:30-1:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Source: Food Bank of Northern Nevada