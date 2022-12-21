Food Bank hosts winter break Kids Cafe and volunteer times

Food Bank of Northern Nevada is gearing up for the school district’s winter break with new Kids Cafe hours and volunteer opportunities.

Food Bank officials said a number of volunteer opportunities are open next week to help sort and prepare for distribution some of the thousands of pounds of food received during holiday food drive season.

Volunteer sessions are available Dec. 28 – Jan. 6 with open sessions from 1-3:30 p.m. or 5:30 – 8 p.m.. Children can volunteer with their parents if they are 6 years or older.

All volunteer activities will take place at FBNN’s warehouse at 550 Italy Drive off USA Parkway. Volunteers will sort donations, inspect for damage, categorize them and box them up.

Volunteers can sign up for sessions on their own at fbnn.org.

The Kids Cafe program, which offers free meals to children when school is on break, will operate Dec. 27 – Jan. 6 at six locations throughout Washoe County. The cafe will not operate Jan. 2.

The meals are available for children ages 2-18 and must be eaten on site.

Times and locations are:

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Rec Center

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center Street, Reno

Lunch: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

The Children’s Cabinet

777 Sinclair Street, Reno

Lunch: 12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday

Source: Food Bank of Northern Nevada