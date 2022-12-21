Food Bank hosts winter break Kids Cafe and volunteer times

Food Bank of Northern Nevada is gearing up for the school district’s winter break with new Kids Cafe hours and volunteer opportunities.
Food Bank officials said a number of volunteer opportunities are open next week to help sort and prepare for distribution some of the thousands of pounds of food received during holiday food drive season.
Volunteer sessions are available Dec. 28 – Jan. 6 with open sessions from 1-3:30 p.m. or 5:30 – 8 p.m.. Children can volunteer with their parents if they are 6 years or older.
All volunteer activities will take place at FBNN’s warehouse at 550 Italy Drive off USA Parkway. Volunteers will sort donations, inspect for damage, categorize them and box them up.
Volunteers can sign up for sessions on their own at fbnn.org.
The Kids Cafe program, which offers free meals to children when school is on break, will operate Dec. 27 – Jan. 6 at six locations throughout Washoe County. The cafe will not operate Jan. 2.
The meals are available for children ages 2-18 and must be eaten on site.
Times and locations are:
Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Rec Center
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday
North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday
Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center Street, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
The Children’s Cabinet
777 Sinclair Street, Reno
Lunch: 12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday
Source: Food Bank of Northern Nevada
