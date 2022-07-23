Home > Entertainment > Food > Food Bank hosts ‘Christmas in July’ food drive
FeaturedFoodNewsNon-profit

Food Bank hosts ‘Christmas in July’ food drive

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno Published: Last Updated on
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's services have been in high demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, firefighters deliver boxes of food in a food drive.

Northern Nevada Food Bank on Monday, July 25, will host a “Christmas in July” food drive to meet the community’s year-round need for assistance. The drive-through food drive is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Scheels in Sparks. 

An average of 115,000 people per month receive help from the Food Bank, up from 91,000 people each month before the pandemic. 

“Many think of the issue of hunger during the holiday season and the truth is that families face this persistent problem throughout the year,” the Food Bank’s Jocelyn Lantrip said. 

There are some categories of food that are more urgently needed, according to Food Bank officials, including:

  • Canned or boxed entrees such as soup or chili.
  • Non-perishable proteins including canned chicken or tuna and beans.
  • Water or juice-packed canned fruit.
  • Low-sodium canned vegetables. 

For more information visit FBNN.org.

Source: FBNN

Related Stories

Nevada food bank kicks off summer meals program for kids

Food Bank launches summer Kids Café June 13

Business News: Midtown Art Walk returns to feature art, culture...

Food Bank says need for food is urgent, hosts drive-through...

Kids Cafe offers free meals during spring break

Food Bank among first to receive Community Recovery Grants