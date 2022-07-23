Food Bank hosts ‘Christmas in July’ food drive

Northern Nevada Food Bank on Monday, July 25, will host a “Christmas in July” food drive to meet the community’s year-round need for assistance. The drive-through food drive is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Scheels in Sparks.

An average of 115,000 people per month receive help from the Food Bank, up from 91,000 people each month before the pandemic.

“Many think of the issue of hunger during the holiday season and the truth is that families face this persistent problem throughout the year,” the Food Bank’s Jocelyn Lantrip said.

There are some categories of food that are more urgently needed, according to Food Bank officials, including:

Canned or boxed entrees such as soup or chili.

Non-perishable proteins including canned chicken or tuna and beans.

Water or juice-packed canned fruit.

Low-sodium canned vegetables.

For more information visit FBNN.org.

Source: FBNN