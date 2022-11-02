Holiday food drives kick off in Truckee Meadows

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Wednesday, Nov. 2 officially kicks off its holiday season food drive efforts with a supplies kick-off event from 4-6 p.m. at Grand Sierra Resort. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to drive by the lower lot near the Mill Street entrance to pick up collection boxes or barrels to collect non-perishable foods.

Holiday season food drives have long been a focus for the food bank. This year, the nonprofit is providing food and services to about 120,000 people each month.

The logistics of holiday food drive season are costly and time consuming, FBNN officials said, and the one-stop shop for collection materials saves money and time. They estimate the food bank saves more than $100 per truckload of barrels picked up at the event.

A second barrel pick-up location is in Sparks at The Generator Community Maker Space at 2450 Oddie Blvd. People who pick up at The Generator location will also receive a free sticker and day-pass to the makerspace.

Register to pick up a barrel at Wednesday’s event and get more information at https://fbnn.org/get-involved/fooddrive/.