County moves closer on code changes for ADUs

Some property owners in Washoe County may soon be able to help with the region’s housing crisis if proposed code changes are adopted by the Board of County Commissioners. The board last week heard the first reading of ordinance changes that would pave the way for the development of more accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in the Truckee Meadows.

County commissioners in January 2023 approved for staff to review and consider a number of options for increasing housing affordability, including revising ADU standards.

An ADU, also known as a granny flat, can be a small cottage, above-garage apartment, garage conversion or bump out on a home built as a secondary living unit on a single-family home property. Housing experts have recommended local development code changes to allow for ADUs to help ease the area’s housing crisis and increase affordability. They point to opportunities for supporting aging seniors, allowing for multi-generational living, and providing economic opportunities for homeowners who can rent the units.

Washoe County Planner Kat Oakley told commissioners that household income hasn’t kept up with increasing home prices and rents in the area, a point many residents and elected officials have made for years. She noted that from 2010 to 2022 home values have risen 145% while household income has increased by only about 58%, on average.

“That’s just one statistic to illustrate the issue that we all know exists, which is that housing accessibility and affordability are huge issues in our region,” Oakley said. “ADUs play into this because their lower development cost can make them more affordable, and it also diversifies housing types, which is one of the main cross-cutting themes of Envision Washoe 2040.” Envision is the county’s strategic plan.

“This is a really big thing we are contemplating and discussing,” Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said. “Given that our household incomes have not kept up with our median home value I think this is a really critical piece and an area of … relief I think for our property owners.

“More than anything, I’m interested in seeing more products hit the market that are sustainable, that have small footprints, that could lend themselves really well to our aging population … who need that social interaction but can’t care [for] or maintain these larger properties.”

Garcia also said smaller dwellings in existing neighborhoods would increase diversity in those areas.

Proposals put forth by county planners include changing the permitting process for ADUs to speed it up and reduce costs, increasing the maximum size for the units up to 1,200 square feet, and creating a category for minor ADUs that are less than 500 square feet.

Oakley said the public review process that was in place for approving ADUs was “not serving a real purpose.” A staff review of ADU requests over the past four years found only 11% of applications drew any sort of public response.

The changes are based on property size and existing zoning and would allow some homeowners to build an ADU “by right.” Some others, including those who own less than a half acre, would require an administrative review. The existing requirement for a special use permit applied to some properties would be eliminated.

Public comment provided at past county meetings has been mixed. Some have expressed concerns that new structures in their neighborhood may obstruct views and increased density would damage the culture of the neighborhood. Others, including a number of environmental advocates, have supported the code changes as a way to increase housing without increasing sprawl and reducing the need for long drives into town.

“You have no right to change the 30-year-old, established zoning on our property,” wrote Arrowcreek resident Paul Juhnke in an email to Oakley about the changes. “Stealing our property and zoning rights after-the-fact are not activities you are authorized to do.”

During public comment, Mark Neumann said he wasn’t opposed to the code changes, but wanted the county to ensure that recreational vehicles and campers weren’t used as ADUs.

Changes to the county’s code for ADUs will not apply to the Tahoe Planning Area, which has its own set of codes for ADU development. Oakley said there’s a different regulatory structure at Lake Tahoe along with a different set of concerns. Codes concerning ADUs for that area will be handled later this year.

The City of Reno is also contemplating code changes related to ADUs following recommendations made in November 2023 by housing expert Shane Phillips. The city hosted informational sessions in January and opened a survey to gather community feedback.

A public hearing for the second reading of the Washoe County ordinance changes is scheduled for March 19.