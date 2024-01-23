City asks for housing, playground feedback

The City of Reno has two surveys open to gather resident feedback on initiatives related to housing and playgrounds.

The first survey asks questions about accessory dwelling units, short-term rentals and other housing initiatives. It’s open through the end of February. The survey is a follow-up to discussions at recent city council meetings and virtual informational sessions hosted earlier this month. Access the survey here.

Accessory dwelling units — also known as ADUs or granny flats — are one type of housing the city is exploring to increase housing availability and affordability in the community. ADUs are not permitted in the city now, but they could become an option if the council approves zoning and code changes.

Short-term rentals (STRs) are another area that the city has yet to regulate. Council members in 2020 directed city staff to begin developing an ordinance addressing STRs, but staff said that could take up to two years to complete. A draft ordinance has yet to be presented at a council meeting despite ongoing discussion of STRs as part of city code cleanup and housing initiatives.

Washoe County passed a short-term rental ordinance in 2021 despite many complaints from community members, and last year county commissioners directed county staff to update STR regulations to address problems with permitting and violations. One of the recommended changes included prohibiting ADUs from being used as STRs.

A second survey is to gather input on the types of equipment the city should include in upcoming playground improvements at Miguel Ribera Park. Options include slides, swings, spinners, exercise elements and musical toys. It’s open through Feb. 4 and can be accessed here.