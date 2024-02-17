Photos: Discovery Museum has a new, interactive exhibit focused on mental health

The Discovery Museum’s newest bilingual, interactive exhibit explores conversations about mental health. “Mental Health: Mind Matters” puts a spotlight on mental health, showing that, like physical illness, mental health issues are not a choice or personal flaw but a condition deserving of care.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 18% of adults in America, or about 44 million people 18 and older, experienced mental illness in 2014. The exhibition seeks to bridge the gap between misunderstanding and treatment.

“The museum has a unique opportunity to unite our community with substantive learning around mental health and connect people with relevant resources in our region through this important and timely exhibition,” said Mat Sinclair, CEO of the museum.

The exhibition demystifies mental health conditions by providing insights into symptoms, causes, and treatments while actively challenging misconceptions. Visitors can participate in immersive activities, such as wearing noise-distorting headphones to simulate psychosis symptoms or entering the inner dialogue of a person with depression.

According to the museum, participants can test their mental health skills by exploring the therapeutic power of art, confronting fears in a judgment-free zone and practicing healthy coping skills.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 8, 2024. The museum is at 490 S. Center Street. It is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Source: Discovery Museum