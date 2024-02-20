Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of Feb. 20, 2024

Nevada Veterans Symposia

Now is the time for your voice to be heard. Register for the upcoming Nevada Veterans Symposia on March 23 in Reno. To register, go to https://veterans.nv.gov/. This is the opportunity for veterans and supporters to identify and prioritize issues and concerns important to Nevada’s veterans’ community. This process ensures Nevada’s veterans speak with one clear voice to Nevada lawmakers, who are presented with the priority list developed at the symposia for consideration during the next session of the Nevada Legislature. The event is at the Washoe Senior Center, 1155 E. 9th St.

Wood carving boot camp

Learn to carve with expert craftsman Larry Marchant. In two-to-three-hour classes, learn all of the basic skills that are needed to progress in the discipline of carving. Once individuals have graduated from Wood Carving Boot Camp, they are eligible to begin other projects with Larry’s support. This is for veterans and caregivers. For all others, the donation is $60. Materials are supplied. The dates are March 5 and 7 from 3-6 p.m. at Artech, 130 Woodland Ave., in Reno. To register, go to www.djdfoundation.org.

The Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Minden Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and open to the public 24 hours daily. The wall building will occur on May 23, and the opening ceremony will be on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27. Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Contact Nadia Sandoval at 775-782-2215 or 310-991-8694 or email [email protected]. The website is www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds). The event will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, a poker chip run, kids games and live music. Register online at Nevada community alliance.com and receive a coupon for a free lunch at the event. A 4D/Pee Wee barrel race will be held in the main arena. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process.

Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

Vietnam Veterans Remembrance

The 2024 Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Event is planned for March 23 from 2-3 p.m. at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Student Services Building, 7000 Dandini Blvd., in Reno. Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada chapter 989 sponsors the annual remembrance event.

American Legion golf tournament

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 & American Legion Auxiliary presents its annual golf tourney in Fallon on March 23. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is a $75 greens fee ($50 annual pass holder). Active duty/veterans show identification for a special prize. For information, contact Paul “Pip” Valentin at 407-319-6908 or [email protected].

Black History Month

Join the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) as we celebrate Black History Month. Help honor the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals and the caregivers who stand beside them. From the black veterans who served as Tuskegee Airmen to the veterans who helped integrate our military in 1948, to the many black veterans who have been awarded the Medal of Honor, CSP recognizes the strength Black Americans bring to our Armed Forces. Learn more about the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) resources for black veterans and their families by visiting the VA’s Office of Health Equity and the Center for Minority Veterans. Continue to celebrate and uplift their stories by visiting VA’s news site to discover how the legacy of Black Veterans is an integral part of our nation’s history.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

State veteran recognition

The state Veteran of the Month, Veteran Supporter of the Month North ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. The event is planned for the Archive Library lobby in Carson City, 100 N, Stewart St.

Dinner and veterans’ town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans’ town hall. There is no charge for the event. Representatives from various veterans’ groups will be there. They will present their mission and the services they offer to support all veterans. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers. The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].