Donor Network West announces William Bubba Paris as new Executive Director of foundation (sponsored)

Donor Network West has appointed William Bubba Paris as executive director of the Donor Network West Foundation. As the organ procurement organization (OPO) for northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West aims to save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. The Foundation was established in 2023 to amplify these efforts and support donor families and transplant recipients, fund clinical innovation and research and educate the over 14 million individuals they serve about the power of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Paris, a former offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, author, motivational speaker and community advocate is committed to furthering the Foundation’s mission. Paris’ passion stems from personal experiences. Witnessing the life-changing impact of this selfless act on teammates, friends, and even his own children has deeply moved him. He understands firsthand how a single decision can ignite hope and transformation. In his new role, Paris will oversee the Foundation’s operations, grow fundraising opportunities and develop key partnerships to meet the needs of those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation.

“I am proud to serve as the executive director of the Donor Network West Foundation. This Foundation stands in profound reverence for the ultimate act of love – the gift of life offered by selfless donors and their families,” said Paris. “With unwavering dedication, we pledge to honor their sacrifice by tirelessly ensuring that the resources and tools for successful transplantation are readily available, transforming this sacred exchange of love into tangible miracles.”

Last year, Donor Network West facilitated the donations from 473 organ donors, each one leaving behind loved ones. Although donating a loved one’s gifts can provide solace, navigating loss and grief is difficult. The Donor Network West Foundation will bolster funds for Donor Network West’s Aftercare Program which offers additional care, resources and grief support for organ donor families. The Foundation will also support partner healthcare organizations in providing transplant recipients’ non-clinical needs, such as costs for transportation, accommodations, meals and more.

“Under William Bubba Paris’ leadership and drive, the Donor Network West Foundation will be able to build upon our efforts to further our reach within the communities we serve and effectively provide hope for donor families, transplant recipients and those on the waiting list,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. “We are fortunate to have someone of William’s caliber and compassion on our team to provide hope now.”

The Foundation’s inaugural Chipping Away 4 Hope golf tournament will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Ruby Hills golf course where Paris will serve as the event’s emcee. Visit DonorNetworkWest.org/events for more information.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

