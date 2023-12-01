Dr. Harrison Scott Pollinger joins Nevada Donor Network as Associate Medical Director and Recovery Surgeon (sponsored)

Nevada Donor Network (NDN) announced today the appointment of Harrison Scott Pollinger, DO, FACS, multi-organ abdominal transplant surgeon. Dr. Pollinger brings several decades of experience in organ donation and transplant surgery to his new position, including more than 17 years of experience in leading one of the country’s largest transplant centers.

As associate medical director and recovery surgeon, Dr. Pollinger will help expand and grow NDN’s footprint within Nevada on behalf of donor heroes, growing organ donation as well as helping the team strategize and build towards the ultimate goal of more robust organ transplantation to Nevadan recipents

close to home.

Having successfully performed over 700 liver transplants and thousands of abdominal procurements, Dr. Pollinger is well equipped to continue to expand NDN and the Nevada transplantation community. Patients under his care consistently benefit from his compassionate approach and unwavering dedication to improving their quality of life. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Transplant Surgeons, and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Prior to joining Nevada Donor Network, Dr. Pollinger served as program director, surgical director of liver transplant and co-chairman of the Transplant Clinical Committee at Piedmont Transplant Institute in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his general surgery internship and residency at Carolinas Medical Center in North Carolina, and his abdominal transplant surgery fellowship at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Pollinger earned a Bachelor of Science, Biology from Syracuse University, and a Medical Degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He has been married to his wife Dana for 27 years and they have one daughter Noa Grace. Dr Pollinger is an accomplished fitness athlete having competed in several marathons as well as ultra marathons. He is passionate about family and enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. He also enjoys playing guitar and spending time with his cavapoo Roy.

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to saving and healing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 56 OPOs in the United States serving more than 3 million people in the state of Nevada and over 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. We work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope. At Nevada Donor Network, we encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org.

