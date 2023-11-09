Washoe County Sheriff’s Office partners with Donor Network West to educate drivers about organ, eye and tissue donation (sponsored)

The Second Chances program allows Washoe County Deputy Sheriffs, at their discretion, to give registered organ donors who are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket, as opposed to a fine. The program, offered in partnership with Donor Network West and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, runs now through Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Second Chances aims to encourage more Washoe County residents to register as organ donors. Drivers who have the official organ donor heart on their up-to-date Nevada driver’s license may be told that they are being given a second chance – because their status as an organ donor could give a fellow citizen a second chance at life.

Donor Network West is the only non-profit organization authorized by the federal government to facilitate organ donations throughout northern Nevada and northern California. It has facilitated every organ recovery in northern Nevada for the past 40 years and works with community partners to raise awareness and educate the community about the life-saving impact of organ, eye and tissue donation.

“This program thanks registered organ donors for choosing to give people hope for a second chance at life,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We’re proud to continue the Second Chances program with Donor Network West to encourage more Nevadans to join the registry by becoming a donor.”

Those who do not have the donor designation on their driver’s license may still be issued a Second Chances warning ticket for considering registering as a donor in the future.

“Tragically, there are approximately 20 people in the U.S. who die everyday waiting for a second chance at life because they could not get an organ donation in time,” said Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West. “The need is great and that’s why our partnership with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is vital to help raise awareness about organ donation. Nevadans who are registered organ donors have made the generous decision to save and heal lives, giving hope to those who are waiting and we look forward to thanking them through this program.”

There are approximately 700 Nevadans currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and more than 100,000 people waiting nationwide.

For more information about joining the organ, eye and tissue donor registry, please visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.