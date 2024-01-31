53.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
HealthHousing & HomelessnessNews

Photos: Northern Nevada HOPES expands with mega-sized donation

By: Eric Marks

Date:

HOPES clinic under construction.
Northern Nevada HOPES this week announced the final phase of construction for its new 43,000-square-foot clinic located at 1905 E. Fourth St. The clinic, named the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, is funded in part by an unexpected $6 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

Northern Nevada HOPES this week announced the final phase of construction for its new 43,000-square-foot clinic located at 1905 E. Fourth St. The clinic, named the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, is funded in part by an unexpected $6 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. 

HOPES officials said the money will help with final construction costs. The new wellness center will offer a wide range of healthcare services ranging from mental health to primary care among other services.

Gov. Joe Lombardo was on hand to help announce the final phase of the $36.6 million facility. Speaking to a crowd of community members, media and elected officials, he said that he could not think of a more important place to be. 

“I’m very proud of northern Nevada and their forward thinking,” he said, describing some of the differences between Washoe and Clark counties. “The state is proud to partner with organizations like HOPES, who assist the most vulnerable among us.”

The Governor also said he was “confident that the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center will have a tremendous impact in our community.”

HOPES’s CEO, Sharon Chamberlain, said reaching the $36.6 million goal for the capital campaign is a “significant accomplishment.” 

The capital campaign funding “will contribute to the construction, architecture, landscaping, equipment, furnishings, and a parking garage, ensuring a safe and best-in-class healthcare facility,” officials said in a press release.

Chamberlain said the organization’s next goal is to raise $810,000 to cover the first year’s operating costs. She said the importance of “therapy, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral health therapy” provided by the center cannot be overstated.

A sign thanking donors for "building hope."
Small group of people talking at a press conference.
"You can build hope" sign with hard hat.
Woman shooting video on smart phone at press conference.
Northern Nevada HOPES press conference.
Gov. Joe Lombardo at press conference.
News media shooting video of Gov. Joe Lombardo.
Man shooting video a Nothern Nevada HOPES press conference.
Gov. Joe Lombardo laughing at Northern Nevada HOPES press conference.
Thousands more will have access to care sign.
Sharon Chamberlain with Northern Nevada HOPES getting interviewed by news media.
HOPES clinic under construction.
HOPES clinic under construction.
HOPES clinic under construction.
Sign that read, "A transformative gift from MacKenzie Scott."
Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC