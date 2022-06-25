Give OUT and dance for LGBTQ+ care (sponsored)

On June 30, join HOPES’ Give OUT Day Parking Lot Dance Party

Northern Nevada HOPES is hosting a Parking Lot Dance Party to celebrate Give OUT Day, a month-long national fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community.

HOPES’ Parking Lot Dance Party will include food trucks thanks to the generosity of Health Plan of Nevada, surprise guests including Our Center’s LGBTQ+ Laws Installation and NV Energy, a photobooth, a spinning wheel with fun prizes and giveaways. The event will take place on June 30 at the HOPES Campus, 580 W. 5th Street, from 11 am – 2 pm. HOPES will also offer HIV and STI Testing from 3 pm to 6 pm on campus at Change Point.

“Members from our community have been hosting online fundraisers and donating to HOPES’ Give OUT Day campaign all June long,” said Mandi Larsen, chief development officer at Northern Nevada HOPES. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 for HOPES’ LGBTQ+ care and services, and thanks to a matching donation from Renown Health and the NV Energy Foundation, we’ve reached $14,000 toward our goal.”

Give OUT funds will go directly to the Dr. Barry Frank Family Fund which provides payment assistance to HOPES’ LGBTQ+ patients for services that are not typically provided at HOPES. These services include things like surgery support, legal assistance, voice coaching, cosmetic services and behavioral health support. Thanks to the generosity of Renown Health and the NV Energy Foundation, each donation will be matched up to $20,000.

“HOPES has a long history of being an advocate, resource and healthcare provider for the LGBTQ+ community and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received so far which will enhance our existing services and programs,” said Larsen.

To start a fundraiser, donate and learn more about Give OUT Day, visit: www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.