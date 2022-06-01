Northern Nevada HOPES launches its annual Give OUT Day Campaign to support its LGBTQ+ patients and community (sponsored)

Northern Nevada HOPES is joining LGBTQ+ organizations across the country by participating inviting our community to raise funds to support LGBTQ+ healthcare and support services as part of Give OUT Day.

Give OUT Day is a month-long fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2013, Give OUT Day has helped fund critical services for thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals. Great Basin Brewing Company in Sparks is partnering with HOPES to launch the month-long fundraising campaign donating one dollar of every High Desert Hefeweizen pint sold at both the Reno and Sparks breweries to HOPES’ Give OUT Day campaign.

“Give OUT provides an opportunity for this community to create connection and support access to LGBTQ+ care and services,” said Todd Felts EdD, APR, HOPES Board Member, Associate Professor, University of Nevada, Reno. “Everyone can participate and give real hope by setting up an online fundraiser, donating, joining Give OUT Day events and helping us spread the word.”

HOPES’ goal is to raise $50,000 which will go towards the Dr. Barry Frank Family Fund which provides payment assistance to HOPES’ LGBTQ+ patients for services that are not typically provided at HOPES. These services include things like surgery support, legal assistance, voice coaching, cosmetic services, and behavioral health support. Thanks to the generosity of Renown Health and the NV Energy Foundation, each donation will be matched up to $20,000. Every dollar raised will be doubled and have twice the impact.

To start a fundraiser, donate and find a schedule of Give OUT Day events, including festivities on the Northern Nevada HOPES campus on June 30, visit: www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

About Northern Nevada Nevada HOPES

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.

