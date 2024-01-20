51.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeNews

Animal services looking for two people related to animal abuse incident

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

A video still of two dogs and two individuals being sought in an animal cruelty investigation. Image: Provided by WCRAS
A video still of two dogs and two individuals being sought in an animal cruelty investigation. Image: Provided by WCRAS

Washoe County’s Regional Animal Services is asking the community for information on a pair of individuals and a pair of dogs in connection with an animal cruelty investigation. The incident occurred on Jan. 15 around 1:10 p.m. near Gentry Way and South Virginia Street. 

A video still of two dogs and two individuals being sought in an animal cruelty investigation. Image: Provided by WCRAS

Witnesses described the two individuals as adult, white males. One was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black beanie. The other was wearing a white and black jacket. According to statements, they were last seen walking toward the nearby Park on Virginia Apartments at 3295 S. Virginia Street.

The two dogs involved are described as a large adult, tri-colored dog similar to a German Shepherd or Husky type dog and a darker-colored bully breed wearing a winter coat. 

Animal Services officials did not indicate what the allegations of abuse are and did not respond to a request for more information. 

Those who have a tip on the individuals’ identity and location or videos of the incident are asked to call Animal Services Dispatch at 775-322-3647 or email [email protected]. Tips can be sent anonymously. 

Source: Washoe County Regional Animal Services

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC