Animal services looking for two people related to animal abuse incident

Washoe County’s Regional Animal Services is asking the community for information on a pair of individuals and a pair of dogs in connection with an animal cruelty investigation. The incident occurred on Jan. 15 around 1:10 p.m. near Gentry Way and South Virginia Street.

A video still of two dogs and two individuals being sought in an animal cruelty investigation. Image: Provided by WCRAS

Witnesses described the two individuals as adult, white males. One was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black beanie. The other was wearing a white and black jacket. According to statements, they were last seen walking toward the nearby Park on Virginia Apartments at 3295 S. Virginia Street.

The two dogs involved are described as a large adult, tri-colored dog similar to a German Shepherd or Husky type dog and a darker-colored bully breed wearing a winter coat.

Animal Services officials did not indicate what the allegations of abuse are and did not respond to a request for more information.

Those who have a tip on the individuals’ identity and location or videos of the incident are asked to call Animal Services Dispatch at 775-322-3647 or email [email protected]. Tips can be sent anonymously.

Source: Washoe County Regional Animal Services