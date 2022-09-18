Animal Services launches online dog licensing with DocuPet

Washoe County Animal Services this month launched a new licensing and lost pet tracking program through DocuPet, a national provider.

Animal services officials said the program will help dog owners comply with local licensing requirements and finding their dog should it get lost.

“Though pet licensing is mandatory for dogs in Washoe County, many local pet owners do not license their pets regularly,” officials said.

Dogs four months of age or older living in congested areas of Washoe County are required by law to be licensed. Not doing so can lead to $100 to $400 fine.

The new DocuPet service allows residents to complete the licensing process online by uploading their dog’s rabies certificate and paying online. Fees are $8 for spayed or neutered pets, $8 for senior citizens with unaltered dogs, or $20 for unaltered dogs.

The new DocuPet service also includes access to the HomeSafe lost pet service, where pet owners can create a profile for their dog which can help find their pet should it get lost. Custom tags are available for an additional cost and 20% of proceeds benefit WCRAS.

Pets can still be licensed in person at the WCRAS shelter at 2825 Longley Lane, Suite A in Reno or by mail. Details are online at https://www.washoecounty.gov/animal/Licenses/index.php. The DocuPet portal for Washoe County is at https://washoe.docupet.com/en_US/.

Source: Washoe County