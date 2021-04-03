Animal services seeks information on abandoned dogs

More than two dozen dogs have been impounded over the past two weeks after being abandoned at Sun Valley Regional Park. Now, Regional Animal Services is seeking information on who may have abandoned the animals.

Anyone with information should call 775-322-3647 or email pets@washoecounty.us.

“We know there must be someone who has seen or heard something that can help provide useful information to help find the person(s) responsible for abandoning these dogs,” WCRAS Director Shyanne Schull said. “There are legal and responsible methods for surrendering ownership of animals that cannot be cared for.”

Abandoning pets is illegal and according to Nevada Revised Statute 574.100 is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

Both the Nevada Humane Society and SPCA will work with individuals who must surrender their pets, but note that it should be a last resort. NHS offers a variety of resources to help owners keep their pets, including pet food and medical financial assistance, and tips for re-homing a pet. SPCA offers similar support, including a “pet help desk” at 775-324-7733, ext. 200.

Source: Washoe County Regional Animal Services