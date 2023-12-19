Root for the home team, drink beer, play mini golf (photos)

Wolf Putt opens at old Horseshoe location

Putt, putt—you’re up.

Sure, going out for drinks with friends is fun, but it can also get a little redundant. If you’re looking for an activity to keep your attention while you socialize, you can find that at Wolf Putt, a new indoor miniature golf venue geared toward University of Nevada, Reno students and enthusiasts. Bonus points if you and your crew are the competitive type.

Located inside the long-defunct Horseshoe Club building in downtown Reno, the nine-hole mini-golf game features themed holes that celebrate some of Reno’s most iconic landmarks. Special attention is given to UNR by including miniature replicas of the Fremont Cannon (shuttled between Reno and Las Vegas depending on who won the last football faceoff) and Mackay Stadium.

The venue is upstairs and features a large space with tables. The indoor course takes up the perimeter of the space. Those interested in sinking some putts get their putters from the front bar cart and make their way through the provided holes, keeping score as they go. Tables are interspersed throughout, so one can set drinks down while playing. And longer communal tables offer a space to sit and socialize.

It’s not a new concept, but it’s the only of its kind in Reno right now. There are family-friendly miniature golf courses, including Magic Carpet, which is outdoors, and indoor blacklight versions at Coconut Bowl and Need 4 Speed. But this is the only bar version and the only one that caters to an adult crowd.

Wolf Putt is an easy destination for college students or others exploring downtown. The full bar serves everything from bottled beer to canned cocktails to mixed drinks at a fair price. The space caters to late nights, keeping hours from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The later it gets, the more crowded the bar. For a leisurely round of mini golf, show up early. For socializing and listening to music, later hours will be more your speed.

In addition to drinks, there’s a limited food menu, including a few appetizers, burgers and hot dogs. Most of the names play into either the Wolf Pack theme or the golf theme, including a bogey burger, double bogey burger or triple bogey burger. Hot dogs, offered with chili and cheese, are called wolf dogs. A birdie sandwich is made with crispy chicken.

For appetizers, there are pretzel bites, a birdie basket (chicken tenders), chili cheese fries and fried pickles.

Wolf Putt will host a college night on Dec. 16 when all UNR students can play for free.

On a regular night, mini golf rounds cost $5 each.

