42 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessNews

City funds first round of business improvements to downtown Reno buildings

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Center Street in downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
Center Street in downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

The City of Reno last week announced its first round of awardees for “ReStore Reno,” an an effort aimed at improving the downtown Reno area by offering matching grants to property owners and business tenants. Business owners can apply for facade and interior upgrades. 

Awarded applicants to date include Pigeon Head Brewery, Junkee Reno, Jupiter Red, Blind Dog Tavern, Poor Devil Saloon, Best Mart & Patio, The Morris, Club Cal Neva, 406 California Avenue and Shims Surplus Supplies.

Business owners are using the money for everything from landscaping, ceiling repairs and new windows to new signs and ADA accessibility improvements.

The city is matching eligible costs up to $50,000 for exterior and interview improvements. An applicant could even be reimbursed up to $100,000 if they combine facade and interior improvements. 

Property owners and business tenants located in the downtown area are eligible to apply. Selected projects will enter into a grant agreement with the City, outlining the terms and conditions of the funding. The funds from from federal COVID relief grants. Awardees have 90 days to submit building permit applications and 180 days to complete the work upon approval.

‘Lipstick on a Pig’: Mayor Schieve takes aim at downtown revitalization project 
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Sponsored

Roundabout announces acquisition of Campo in Downtown Reno (sponsored)

KPS3 -
Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno.

Disentangling plans for Virginia Street (commentary)

Changing downtown prompts city to curtail single-serve alcohol sales

Semi-nude woman creates a stir in downtown Reno (photos)

More than wine and cheese at The Cheese Board

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC