City funds first round of business improvements to downtown Reno buildings

The City of Reno last week announced its first round of awardees for “ReStore Reno,” an an effort aimed at improving the downtown Reno area by offering matching grants to property owners and business tenants. Business owners can apply for facade and interior upgrades.

Awarded applicants to date include Pigeon Head Brewery, Junkee Reno, Jupiter Red, Blind Dog Tavern, Poor Devil Saloon, Best Mart & Patio, The Morris, Club Cal Neva, 406 California Avenue and Shims Surplus Supplies.

Business owners are using the money for everything from landscaping, ceiling repairs and new windows to new signs and ADA accessibility improvements.

The city is matching eligible costs up to $50,000 for exterior and interview improvements. An applicant could even be reimbursed up to $100,000 if they combine facade and interior improvements.