Semi-nude woman creates a stir in downtown Reno (photos)

By Eric Marks
A semi-nude woman assaulted people in downtown Reno Thursday evening. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. near the Reno arch.

The woman, who was wearing shredded pants and, at times, a shredded shirt, obstructed traffic and repeatedly attacked random citizens, both verbally and physically, including a blind man. Multiple attempts to stop her were met with physical violence. 

The incidents, which covered at least two city blocks, lasted about 15 minutes.

Officers from Reno Police Department briefly spoke with her, and then let her go. Security guards and other people in the area appeared shocked that she had not been detained or arrested.

As police drove away, the woman continued to verbally abuse people nearby, including a group of local street musicians.

Two Reno Police officers were seen parked one block south of the Reno arch next to the Cal-Neva after she was allowed to continue through the area.

This Is Reno reached out to RPD to find out why the woman was not detained, despite her committing what appeared to be numerous assaults, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

This story will be updated if a response is received.

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

