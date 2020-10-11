Semi-nude woman creates a stir in downtown Reno (photos)

A semi-nude woman assaulted people in downtown Reno Thursday evening. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. near the Reno arch.

The woman, who was wearing shredded pants and, at times, a shredded shirt, obstructed traffic and repeatedly attacked random citizens, both verbally and physically, including a blind man. Multiple attempts to stop her were met with physical violence.

The incidents, which covered at least two city blocks, lasted about 15 minutes.

Officers from Reno Police Department briefly spoke with her, and then let her go. Security guards and other people in the area appeared shocked that she had not been detained or arrested.

As police drove away, the woman continued to verbally abuse people nearby, including a group of local street musicians.

Two Reno Police officers were seen parked one block south of the Reno arch next to the Cal-Neva after she was allowed to continue through the area.

This Is Reno reached out to RPD to find out why the woman was not detained, despite her committing what appeared to be numerous assaults, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

This story will be updated if a response is received.