Roundabout announces acquisition of Campo in Downtown Reno (sponsored)

Restaurant name will become Smith and River

Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno.

The name will change to Smith and River, with a new menu rolling out in the future consisting of fresh, approachable and modern cuisine that the Roundabout team is known for. Chef Christian Flores will return as executive chef, bringing his technique and creative approach to distinctive dishes. Flores started his career with Roundabout, trained under Chef Smith and has served in several capacities over the years, including executive chef at Roundabout Grill.

“We looked at the Campo site 15 years ago,” said MaryBeth Smith. “Roundabout has really come full circle with Smith and River. We’re most excited to welcome back our regular guests from our bistro and grill days and we invite new customers to experience a vibrant, inviting restaurant at the epicenter of downtown, right on the Truckee River. With Roundabout’s long-standing reputation as a premier food and beverage company in the region, we are thrilled to bring our community the innovative and quality cuisine that our customers know and love.”

The Smiths have owned and operated businesses in the Reno/Sparks area since 2007, starting with Roundabout Bistro in Somersett. Since 2011, they have managed a successful catering and food service business servicing northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Roundabout has a comprehensive catering facility in Sparks, featuring two large industrial kitchens, a fleet of delivery trucks, full-sized food trucks and a warehouse of party rental equipment.

From 2016 to 2020, the Smiths operated Roundabout Grill inside The Whitney Peak Hotel. Roundabout owns and manages multiple business units, including Roundabout Meal Prep, party rentals, the Tesla Cafe at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the Cafe at the Nevada Museum of Art and Tannenbaum Events Center. Additionally, Chef Smith is the consulting chef for 12 Escape Lounges in the U.S., including the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Chef Smith is trained in the classical European style of cooking and attended the renowned California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, beginning his career in notable restaurants such as Lipizzaner and Stars.

“Our guests can expect quality American bistro-style food – menu items such as steaks, chops, fresh fish and creative side dishes like crispy potato croquettes and corn puree,” said Colin Smith, owner-chef. “Our main goal is to bring excitement back to this prime downtown location, offering the very best that Reno has to offer.”

